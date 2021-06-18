The reappearance of Cristina Kirchner, between what she said publicly and what she raised in a low voice, marked the path that the Government begins to travel towards the elections. That “we will be happy again“From the vice president, with an optimistic tone, after one of the worst weeks for Alberto Fernández since he took office, he woke up the Casa Rosada, which set up the scaffolding for the campaign and sent a warning to the ministers who avoid putting the body : “Come out to explain the management. The one who cannot do it, leaves“.

Although there are no names of targeted and clarify that the ultimatum has nothing to do with “if it works or not”, Alluding to that phrase that Cristina patented last October, but rather that“ there is no margin for someone to hide ”, the Government perjures that from now on the defense of the management is an indispensable “requirement” requested by the President to stay in office. “Everyone is needed to defend what was done since December 2019” because “this campaign defines whether we continue to raise Argentina or return to the failure of Macri”, is the reasoning made by one of the experts who contributes to the campaign communication table that resumed the meetings at the Kirchner Cultural Center.

In the last hours, with the decision of the President to lower the intensity of his appearances a little to avoid furcios or unfortunate phrases, after the controversy that he generated when referring to the alleged origin of Brazilians and Mexicans, the order transmitted from Balcarce 50 has to do with a problem that characterized the management in these 18 months: the shortage of spokespersons.

“The President gave the instruction that the ministers come out to explain the management and who can not do it leaves”Is the lapidary message that they circulated from the Casa Rosada since Monday, as Clarín was able to reconstruct.

The change in strategy is evidenced in greater appearances by officials in different media, including those considered “hostile” by the ruling party, and also in the tone of the statements. They highlight, in official offices, the highest and most courageous profile of Matias Kulfas (Productive development), Nicolas Trotta (Education and Daniel Arroyo placeholder image (Social Development), who joined two ultra-Kirchnerist soldiers such as the leader of La Cámpora and head of PAMI Luana Volnovich Y Jorge Ferraresi (Territorial Development and Habitat), with a more confrontational discourse.

Ferraresi will have with his housing plan, like Minister Gabriel Katopodis with Public Works, an important place in the campaign. In a complex economic context, the ruling party wants make the most of every opportunity to disembark in the territory with good news.

This is what the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, is working on, who without having the label of campaign manager will try to amalgamate the different legs of the Frente de Todos for the President.

Cafiero will intensify his appearances and will have two key battering rams in the management but also in the representation of the coalition and, especially, the territory. One is the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro, who in addition to being the articulator with the governors knows the K universe like few others and consequently will have the task of reducing the differences that persist after the closing of lists. In the Government, at the same time, they highlight the impact that De Pedro’s gestures have on the militancy, in times when friendly fire is abundant.

It did not go unnoticed that days ago the minister who has an office on the ground floor of Casa Rosada and usually dodges dialogue with the press, was in charge of a television mobile to defend the Government and the health strategy. “There are no excuses not to put the body”, They reinforce.

The other leader who adds more and more responsibilities is Katopodis. His closeness to Alberto F. and his past as mayor add credit to the territory under his charge.

On Wednesday, the minister made his visible debut in this role, when he officiated – together with the head of Roads, Gustavo Arrieta – as facilitator of a summit between the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, and a group of 13 mayors of the PJ, who despite permanent mistrust swore to unity at a lunch set to align the strategy. “If we divide or do not all throw to the same side, we lose,” he reflects before Clarion one of the diners in the “table“(This is how he defined it, jokingly comparing it with that of Mirtha Legrand) in which, to avoid reproaches, no roast (there were picada and empanadas) was served in Ezeiza.

What role do you imagine in Casa Rosada for the President? Alberto will have “a central place”, they repeat, and will seek to recover the moderate discourse that was key in the 2019 campaign. Cristina, meanwhile, will try solidify the hard vote in the province of Buenos Aires, where he will walk with Kicillof and whoever he chooses to head the ballot for Deputies. They say, as Clarín anticipated, who has a predilection for Victoria Tolosa Paz, head of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies, since he saw her on television last year defending the Government tooth and nail in non-related media. Curiously, at that time, the partner of former Media Secretary K Pepe Albistur received reproaches from the Casa Rosada for their media exposure.