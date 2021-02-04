The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the CEO of Airbus, Guillaume Faury, sealed a “security agreement” this Thursday to establish a protection mechanism for the strategic technological assets that Airbus develops in Spain. By this agreement, a joint body will be created between the Administration and the manufacturer that will meet once a year with the aim of promoting any project of the aeronautical giant in Spain, in particular in the areas of defense and aerospace.

With this pact, the aim is to smooth rough edges between both parties, such as those raised when the Sánchez Government chose Indra as the national coordinator of the FCAS (Future Air Combat System) program, which provoked strong criticism from the European manufacturer that was considered more suitable and with more experience to undertake this program. “It is about putting the counter of the relationship to zero between both parties and starting over to promote strategic projects,” reported industry sources.

The Sociedad Española de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) currently owns 4.16% of Airbus, which is why the meeting also addressed the need to give “adequate” access to Spaniards in the company’s management positions, according to Moncloa.

In return, the company is committed to reducing as much as possible the planned layoffs in Spain, with the disappearance of 900 jobs, in addition to the 722 jobs from the previously announced adjustment of the Defense and Space division, which led to summer a strong social conflict with demonstrations and strikes in the eight factories that the group has in Spain.

Replication of the July agreement

In reality, the agreement sealed this Thursday is an almost exact replica of the one announced by Sánchez and Guillaume Faury on July 30, which already detailed the creation of the joint committee, access to both national and European funds, and contracts for the acquisition of military aircraft and helicopters, all of which are under development because none have yet been finalized.

At this time, the Government is working on a series of measures to support the aeronautical sector, such as the Aeronautical Technological Plan (PTA), linked to the EU recovery funds and which will be managed by the CDTI. The launch of an Aerofund endowed with 100 million euros is also being prepared to support SMEs in the sector’s value chain. In addition, a Support Fund for Productive Industrial Investment has been created, endowed with 600 million in the General State Budgets for 2021 and managed by Sepides, whose purpose is to provide financial support to promote industrial investments that help promote development. and industrial competitiveness.

The Spanish Executive has also committed to launching new initiatives in defense programs, ranging from the transformation of three A330 aircraft into MRTT (multipurpose refueling aircraft), the acquisition of four C295 aircraft for Maritime Patrol, to the launch of a joint program between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of the Interior for the acquisition of 36 H135 helicopters in a first six-year phase, expandable to 59 in a second phase. To this is added a program of the Ministry of the Interior to acquire four H160s in the next six years.

In addition, the Government is committed to starting the second phase of development of the FCA program and to anticipating payments associated with the Spanish participation in the A400M program. Airbus Spain’s participation in space programs will also be expanded as a result of the increase of more than 25% in the investment of the Spanish Administration in ESA programs.