While Vice President Cristina Fernández and part of the hard Kirchnerism point against the judicial wiretapping office that depends on the Supreme Court for considering it “a tool for criminal prosecution”, from the national government itselfl They signed in the last hours a cooperation agreement with said body.

The Minister of Justice and Human Rights Marcela Losardo and the head of the Directorate of Judicial Assistance in Complex Crimes and Organized Crime of the Judicial Power of the Nation (Dajudeco) Javier Leal de Ibarra, signed an agreement with the objective of establishing work guidelines and policies within the framework of the task of the Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Fight against Money Laundering, the Financing of Terrorism and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, chaired by Losardo.

It is a normal agreement among other countries but in Argentina the K, like Leopoldo Moreau, have been asking for Losardo’s resignation for not supporting Cristina’s offensive against Justice.

“The signing of this agreement is the appropriate way to collaboration between both powers of the State, respecting the independence of each one, with the objective of complying as a country with the international standards elaborated by the Financial Action Group (FATF) and generating an effective and efficient National Strategy to combat the crimes of money laundering. assets and terrorism ”, said Minister Losardo.

Leal de Ibarra, meanwhile, pointed out: “In order to work, the Executive Power needs the information provided by the Judicial Power, it is the most exact manifestation of the true role of Ms. Ju.De.Co that is to provide legal assistance for cooperation between the different powers of the State”.

Dajudeco, previously known in the sector as “Ojota”, has been in charge of capturing and intercepting judicial wiretapping since 2015. It is under the orbit of the Supreme Court of Justice, to which it returned during the mandate of Mauricio Macri.

Previously, she was in charge of the Attorney General directed by Alejandra Gils Carbó, and had been baptized as the Department of Interception and Capture of Communications (Dicom).

After the change of hands and the return to the Court, Kirchnerism always looked for the wiretapping office to return to the Procuratorate.

Hence, in its attempt to achieve this, the Bicameral Commission headed by Leopoldo Moreau argued at the end of the year that it “is a tool for criminal prosecution,” through a report presented to Cristina Fernández, as head of the Senate, and to Sergio Massa, as president of the Chamber of Deputies.