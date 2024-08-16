The current administration in Guatemala faces a crucial challenge: to decisively and effectively address the threat posed by the criminal cell embedded in the Public Ministry and the Judiciary through a series of corrupt judges who are dedicated to issuing illegal and unconstitutional resolutions. This network not only undermines justice, but also persecutes and criminalizes critical voices and opponents of the so-called corrupt pact. It is imperative to recognize that this is a criminal organization and act accordingly to dismantle it.

In this framework, the corrupt pact has found an ideal tool to silence and persecute those who stand in its way, including President Bernardo Arévalo. The efforts to prevent his inauguration and the continued persecution of his administration are a clear example of the systematic erosion of democracy in Guatemala. This is not a process that can be addressed with diplomacy or consensus; it requires the immediate and complete dismantling of the criminal organization.

The administration’s grave error is treating this criminal cell as a legal entity operating under the rule of law. This misguided approach allows them to continue dismantling democracy and obstructing the work for which they were elected. Furthermore, insisting on due process is ineffective when it is evident that due process has not been respected from the start in cases of political persecution, criminalization, and arbitrary detention.

It is heartbreaking to see figures like Ligia Hernández offering themselves up for a non-existent justice system and the Government asking for due process that does not apply to opponents and critics of the corrupt pact. The pattern is repeated: fabrication of spurious cases, arrest warrants by Judge Fredy Orellana, scandalous and unnecessary arrests, procedural violations, harassment of the defense and arbitrary detentions.

The administration must abandon the conciliatory strategy and tactics and confront this criminal cell in a forceful manner. It has sufficient legal grounds and tools to do so. It is time to act or resign itself to seeing each member of the cabinet, and eventually the president, arbitrarily detained. Negotiations cannot and should not be held with those who have hijacked the justice system. The future of democracy in Guatemala is at stake, and firm and decisive action is the only way to protect it.

Jose Carlos Zamora is a journalist and media executive in the United States.

