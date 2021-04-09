Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, Minister of the Interior of the Nation, announced this Thursday the tentative dates that the national government manages for the HE PASSED and the general elections in the framework of the pandemic: September 12 and November 14.

.“The commitment of the Ministry is that tomorrow (on Friday) we are going to present a draft that runs one month (the elections); in the draft that we were agreeing with the judiciary the possible dates to discuss with the rest of the political forces are September 12 and November 14, “said De Pedro.

“With those dates we can continue vaccinating and earning a month,” added the official after the meeting they held with opposition referents in Congress.

Mario Negri, minutes later, stated: “For Together for Change, the change of electoral rules deserves care and we want to respect it. The minister promised that the PASO system remains in force, that the rules are not changed of game”.

He continued: “We didn’t come to sign anything today, but he got engaged tomorrow at noon. to send us the axes of the draft. We agree to come listen, raise our doubts and transfer them to the JxC table and give an answer to the request “.

News in development