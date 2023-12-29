Last night a decree was approved in the Council of Ministers “with which the Superbonus was supposed to be extended, but it is a lie because this law does nothing of what part of the government had promised”, but “in this decree we read a shocking article, which seriously undermines the rights of disabled people”. The national spokeswoman for South calls North declares this in a video published on Facebook, Laura Castelli, former deputy minister of the economy in the last legislature. “The article in question is a sudden change, at the end of the year, on the contribution of the bonus to break down architectural barriers. That is – he explains -, the possibility of having a 75% tax credit, a contribution for those who works to overcome architectural barriers, a measure that was born for questions of civility, sustainability, ethics and improves what is there, therefore it also includes interventions on energy saving and the change of fixtures”. But the rule “with this modification completely violates the rights of disabled people”, she accuses.

Unfortunately, continues Castelli, “architectural barriers are found everywhere” and “the Municipalities would be obliged to approve Peba, a plan to completely overcome them, but a large part of them have not done so, so we already have a right to disability that is strongly violated or in any case put in difficulty” but with the new decree on construction, just passed by the Council of Ministers, the problem would worsen according to the representative of Cateno's party De Luca. “An innovative measure, which develops an improvement both for sustainability and for the ethics and rights of a category of vulnerable people, because we are talking about 13 million disabled people, 3 million of whom are elderly people over 75 years old – continues Castelli -, with this change made at the end of the year, therefore disturbing the planning of families and businesses, not only is it forbidden to use the bonus to companies, therefore to shopping centres, restaurants, hotels or companies” which can no longer carry out the work, but also gives it to families”. Because, he underlines, “the law says not everyone can do it: those who have 104, so we are talking about people with very serious disabilities, or those who have an income under 15 thousand euros” according to the new criteria.

The new rule “in fact does not allow Italy to reach the average and normal levels that Europe is trying to carry forward on these issues, on sustainability but also on energy saving and ethics – concludes Castelli -. And it shocks me the fact that a party like Fratelli d'Italia, which claims to be for social issues and on the side of the weakest, makes this type of law. In my opinion they haven't read it, and it would still be very serious. I hope they haven't read”.

