Moment in which Edmundo González signs the document at the residence of Ambassador Ramón Santos in the presence of Delcy Rodríguez and Jorge Rodríguez on September 7



12/03/2024



Updated at 2:54 p.m.





The Government of Pedro Sánchez will command as ambassador to Venezuela to a diplomat no experience on missions abroad and without knowledge of Latin American affairs. It is about Alvaro Albacetewho has until today been the minister’s chief of staff…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only