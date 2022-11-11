The Secretary of State for Relations with the Courts has sent the Congress of Deputies cartographic information that places the area of ​​the Chinatown border post within Spanish territory where the avalanche occurred on June 24 in which at least 23 died. migrants, mostly Sudanese refugees, as EL PAÍS was able to verify. The document has been prepared by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the body dependent on the Ministry of Transport in charge of providing technical assistance in mapping to public bodies.

Since the tragedy occurred, the Ministry of the Interior has insisted that the event occurred in Morocco, and only “tangentially” in Spain, as Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska defended in his appearance in Congress last September. On Tuesday, Grande-Marlaska insisted again that “no tragic event occurred in Spanish territory.” However, four of the eight deputies who made an official visit to Melilla on Monday concluded, after visiting the place, that the victims of the avalanche also fell “in the area controlled by the Spanish authorities.”

The Government has sent the cartographic data in response to a question from EH Bildu deputy Jon Iñarritu, one of the parliamentarians who went to Melilla on Monday and who has been questioning since September that it can be said that the tragedy occurred only on Moroccan soil. On October 6, the deputy requested the “plan or map where the exact delimitation of Spain can be seen at the Chinatown border post in Melilla.” The response of the Executive includes a link that leads to the official page of the IGN where the sheets of the National Topographic Map corresponding to the city can be downloaded, with the observation that there is “the highest resolution cartographic information that provided by the National Geographic Institute. The document places the border post within the Spanish perimeter.

The map obtained coincides with the one prepared by another public body, the General Directorate of Cadastre (DGC), dependent on the Ministry of Finance. According to the documentation of the Cadastre, the entire infrastructure of the border post, including the patio that precedes it, is in Spanish territory.

Interior subtracts value from both documents: “The borders between states are not marked by the Castrato or criteria applicable to boundaries between individuals. International law is clear in establishing that whoever peacefully and uncontestedly exercises operational control over an area over the years is exercising sovereignty,” he points out.

The limits of the perimeter are those that were established in international agreements in the 18th and 19th centuries and that were then delimited with 17 mugas, square-shaped stone constructions about two meters high separated from each other. When in 1998 the Government of José María Aznar decided to install three-meter fences (which José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero later raised to six meters and Grande-Marlaska to 10) to curb irregular immigration, the demarcation of the mugas was not respected, but rather he set back towards Spanish territory. Spain resigned then de facto to a territory of about 160,000 square meters, which Morocco assumed, as explained by the professor of International Law Miguel Ángel Acosta in his book The international borders of Spain in Africa: Melilla.

The limits that reflect the map sent to Congress also coincide with those used by the Civil Guard during the presentation made to the members of the parliamentary delegation that went to Melilla on Monday to collect information on the event. Then, the armed institute projected to the eight deputies a map with the title “Geographical situation of Spain and Morocco” and official letterhead of the Civil Guard, in which photos and maps appeared on which they had drawn two lines. According to sources present at the meeting, a blue line delimited the official border between Spain and Morocco, and this coincided exactly with what was collected on the Cadastre and IGN maps. The other line, red, delimited the area of ​​action of the Spanish police that ran over the fence and divided the border post of Barrio Chino in two. The operational limit between one country and another are the gates where the avalanche occurred.

“The Prosecutor’s Office and the Defender have all the images”

Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska insisted on Thursday that both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Defender have all the images available from that day. And that if there are some temporary lapses, it is due to operational reasons, such as the refueling of the helicopter or the need for the aircraft to land so as not to interrupt Melilla’s airspace. Both institutions continue to claim, more than four months after starting their investigations, all the images after verifying that there are time jumps in the recordings.

Border between Melilla and Morocco

The Melilla Civil Guard Command sent the Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday an “extensive” report in which, according to Interior sources, it is explained why there are no records of some moments. The document also includes the transcript of the conversations between the helicopter and drone operators with the Civil Guard’s Service Operations Center (COS), where operational information is collected in real time. The Secretary of State for Security has also sent this Thursday a letter to the Ombudsman in which he responds to the recommendations that the body had sent him.

In the more than two hours of aerial recording, which begin around 7:30 a.m. with the group of migrants descending the mountain towards the border post, there are times when one of the two devices stops recording. Some are key. The drone, which achieves sharper captures, does not record, for example, what happens at the border post from 8:36 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. That space of time is crucial because at 8:42 two things happen simultaneously: the Moroccan guards, who until now surrounded the enclosure, run in towards the group, and the door, which the migrants had been trying to force for more than half an hour, gives way. That is when the avalanche occurs.

The helicopter does record that moment, it captures the stampede and the subsequent moments in which dozens of people are seen trapped. He makes out the huddled victims, screaming and stretching out his arms for help. But, at that moment, the aircraft moves and begins to focus on recording the entry of the survivors in Melilla and the entire containment operation of the group by the Civil Guard.

This change of angle, although it is not relevant for the Prosecutor’s Office or the Ombudsman, who focus their investigation on Spain, prevents a clearer record of a fundamental question: how the Moroccan security forces responded to the emergency. His entry into the courtyard, which was disclosed in videos circulating on social networks, was accompanied by extreme violence against migrants. They beat them with their own sticks and proceeded to clear the human mountain, dragging their victims back into their territory. Health care, as reported by dozens of Sudanese during these months, took hours to arrive. After clearing the esplanade where they were piled up, hundreds of them were arrested, handcuffed and forcibly transferred to cities far from the border.