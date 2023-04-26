On the police YouTube channel alone, nearly 700,000 people watched as a fleeing driver overestimated the agility of his Audi and hit a curb at speeds well above 100 km/h. We say its Audi, but in reality it is undoubtedly someone else’s. If you haven’t witnessed the spectacle yet, you can watch the video again below. And now this well-known Audi RS 3 can be yours, if you dare to take on the project.

The license plate has been neatly made unrecognizable in the video, but given the damage in the video and the damage to the Audi in the photos, it cannot be missed that this is the RS 3 in question. You can clearly see where the police A6 pounded after the curb. The Audi RS 3 then drove a bit further without occupants, but the car does not seem to have sustained much damage. It looks like the police did a thorough search of the car.

Is the Audi RS 3 still standard at Domeinen?

The suspects in the video were due to appear in court in April. It seems that this has happened and that is why the Audi RS 3 can now be auctioned. The odometer reading is 165,778 kilometers and under the hood we see a different air intake. It is not known whether the five-cylinder has been further modified. The photos also do not show whether there is more subcutaneous damage. Rest assured that buying this car is a risk.

It remains to be seen how much the Audi RS 3 will yield. The bids of this catalog are closed and only at the end of the auction you can see how high the winning bid was. If you want to drive this car in the Netherlands, you must take the car to the RDW to have the license plate reactivated. According to the auction, the car is now intended for export. Maybe that’s better too.

The video of the Audi RS 3