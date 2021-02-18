Alberto Fernández is convinced that Daniel Rafecas can be “a great attorney”, a “healthy” jurist like the one Argentina needs to, among other issues, break with the politicization of Justice. The concept was heard by almost all his trusted leaders with whom he shuffled names before sending his statement and, in the face of official and opposition questions, he repeats it as a defense of the federal judge but, especially, almost as a flag so as not to resign in promote his appointment, on which he will ask again in the Legislative Assembly. But the President knows that, within a year of his nomination and without consensus not even in the Front of All, the Senate is far from approving it. Faced with this scenario, the Government is beginning to rethink the strategy.

“Alberto’s candidate is still Rafecas, but the statement is stuck, the objective is for there to be an attorney appointed by Congress, nothing can be ruled out,” is the clarification made in the Casa Rosada, with a double message: on the one hand, to ratify that the President did not change his evaluation regarding the federal judge; and on the other hand, admit that in the face of a new ordinary period, the ruling party is preparing to exhaust all the alternatives in order to specify the appointment of the attorney and put an end to the mandate of Eduardo Casal.

In the Government they point to the need to normalize the Procuratorate and to end the “eternal interim” of Casal, who replaced Alejandra Gils Carbó since her resignation in October 2017. There are those who propose to make a dent on this point and make visible the irregularity to wear it down .

Of course, the reference to the fact that his tenure in office is due to the fact that, until December 2019, Peronism in the Senate blocked the bid of Inés Weinberg de Roca, Mauricio Macri’s candidate. The PC, at the time, asked to negotiate another name and Together for Change refused.

Now it is the Government of Alberto F. which accuses the opposition of blocking Rafecas. And, beyond the public request of Elisa Carrió, demands demonstrations of support for the federal judge that arise from the JxC bloc in the Senate. “They do not even want to sit down and talk because they want to keep Casal because they are barbaric”, They reproach. Even when the very bench that responds to Cristina Kirchner does not decide to move forward with the statement, not even in the Agreement Committee, chaired by the camper Anabel Fernández Sagasti, the vice president’s right hand.

“First that they propose their formal treatment, that is where we will establish a position”, is the reply in the opposition village, where they warn that Kirchnerism does not want to appoint Rafecas but to reform the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to control the chosen one more easily. In effect, the vice office advanced with an express process with the initiative that proposes that the attorney be elected with an absolute majority, that is, half plus one of the Senate, that is, 37 votes.

Meanwhile, the Government, as in the ruling party in the Senate, disbelieves that, as Carrió suggests, there are several opposition senators who are willing to vote on the statement and prop up the number of ruling party members to reach the two-thirds set by law. . That version that the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta; and former governor María Eugenia Vidal would move their strings with their swords in Congress, it did not prosper. At least publicly. “They made us a double game and we wasted a lot of time waiting for help that never came.”

However, in Balcarce 50 they hesitate to enter a give and take (“What name can guarantee that they vote for him today?”, They argue) not even when the position that, if the reform of the Public Ministry finally comes out, will be adopted by Rafecas, who had made it clear that he was not willing to continue in the race if the rules of the game were changed is still a question.

In this sense, as this newspaper was able to know, despite the differences between the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo; lifelong friend of Alberto F., and vice Juan Martín Mena, unconditional to Cristina, today they work on the same agenda: the approval of the law in Deputies, where the project remained on standby after the end of the ordinary period.

