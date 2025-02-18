The government sees margin to increase military spending without affecting fiscal discipline

The Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, considers that Spain has a margin to increase military expend those investments in debt and deficit. “We foresee that this increase in defense spending can be compatible with the fulfillment of Spain of the fiscal rules,” he said at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting with his EU counterparts.

How to finance the substantial increase in defense spending has been one of the issues that finance ministers on the table have had in the last two days before the “critical moment” that Europe is going through before the beginning of the US bilateral negotiations and Russia On the war in Ukraine and the possibility that Donald Trump abandons to the old continent, which has always depended on Washington’s security for security.

The proposal made by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, which has still to be detailed and specified, is further flexible fiscal rules so that defense expenses do not compute when assessing debt and deficit public. The formula is to activate the exhaust clause of the stability and growth pact in a national basis, that is, each country could request it if it considers that the increase in defense expenditure is an emergency and an extraordinary situation that prevents it from fulfilling fiscal discipline .

Body has suggested that this will not be necessary in the case of Spain, which is one of the countries with a lower defense expense ratio in the EU and still away from the commitment to reach 2% of GDP. “The forecast of the increase in defense spending is a forecast that is made parallel to compliance with fiscal rules. We foresee that we can increase our capacity or investment in defense and continue to comply with the expense rule.

Beyond the flexibility of the fiscal space at the national level, the Spanish government argues that it is necessary to use “all the instruments” that are available to the EU to finance that expense. And basically refers to two: financing by entities such as the European Investment Bank chaired by Nadia Calviño and the issuance of common debt to give a “European approach” to that need.

However, Eurobons have the rejection of countries such as Germany or Netherlands, which reject increased debt at European level.

On the current recovery and resilience plan, for which Spain expects the fifth payment, the minister has not given many details of how negotiation is going. What he has recognized is that there are two “parallel” ways. On the one hand, the conversation with the European Commission to determine which milestones and objectives are fulfilled and another at the national level with the political forces to try to carry out the diesel tax, which is one of the obligations that have resisted for now.

Brussels demands that the tax reform, which is the main measure associated with the fifth payment, 0.3% of GDP is collected. The diesel tax would involve a third of that figure, which would be completed with the non -default of the IRPF and the increase in collection by the good progress of the economy. The government left the diesel tax out of the fiscal package for the lack of agreement, but Pedro Sánchez was confident last December to take it forward through a decree law.

Another issue addressed by the Ministers of Economics has been the strategy to reinforce the competitiveness of the continent against the US or China and have analyzed the ‘compass’ presented by Von der Leyen a few weeks ago. As part of that debate, Spain raised the impulse of “pilot projects” to advance in the union of the capital market that resists the EU and in which some countries could participate.

Europe faces the new relationship with Trump

Corps has invited his European colleagues to a meeting in Valencia on March 13 to “be able to launch the projects in this framework and set a specific road map and calendar to advance.” The minister has assured that the proposal has had a “very good” reception.