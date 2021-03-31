After several months of flipping statements as if they were punched, the Government begins to consider the possibility of reopen that ephemeral window of consensus with the opposition that appeared last year when Alberto Fernández and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta were photographed together with Axel Kicillof to present the first mitigation measures for the pandemic.

Now, with the coronavirus cases growing again and with the Government entangled in the inmates that appear weekly, the ruling party once again raise the tent of a temporary Moncloa to propose a delay in the elections to move the PASO from August to September and the general elections from October to November. The invitation of the opponents to the Casa Rosada was sweetened, because the formal call was the announcement of the launch of a fund for municipalities that includes a project by Cristian Ritondo, head of the PRO’s national deputies.

There, Máximo Kirchner asked Congress to consider the epidemiological situation in order to debate the delay in the elections. The opponents who were there -Ritondo and Jorge Macri, mayor of Vicente López and one of the references of his Buenos Aires peers- they received the proposal well and they warned that this would have to be debated in Congress and, before that, at the Table of Together for Change.

What happened when they left the meeting speaks volumes about how difficult it is to build those kinds of minimal agreements right now. In a few minutes, handfuls of phrases from opposition leaders sprouted on social networks that they rushed to differentiate themselves from any understanding with the Casa Rosada. The issue will be discussed on Tuesday afternoon at a meeting between the main leaders of Together for Change, who this time will meet in person to prevent uncomfortable photos from being leaked. If that table objects, the electoral calendar will continue as it is until now.

But the one on the date of the elections It is not the only understanding that the ruling party is looking for with the opposition. Maximum Kirchner wants Together for Change to accompany the Government in a statement requesting that the payment term of the International Monetary Fund be extended to twenty years. As the deputy chose that his ideas be transmitted to society through an interposed person, in a week Cristina Kirchner, Alberto Fernández and Sergio Massa spoke about that plan.

The call has the whole field open to keep flying without any opponent considering it. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, one of the leaders that Deputy Kirchner imagines as an adherent to that initiative, has already said that they should not wait for him for that invitation. The same think Maria Eugenia VidaHe, the other guest according to Máximo’s imaginary list. “But what proposal are they going to make us if nobody knows yet if they plan to pay the IMF or notDo you want an agreement or do you not want an agreement? “Rodríguez Larreta said last week to a person who asked him about that idea that Kirchnerism had already spread.

The head of the Buenos Aires government had already received a similar proposal from the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who asked him for a show of support from the opposition in the negotiation, although that request was blurred over the weeks, erased by the wind of contradictions between the positions of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner regarding the destination of the debt. Guzmán, it must be clarified, is seeking a ten-year agreement, in line with IMF regulations.

Rodríguez Larreta is not the only one in Juntos por el Cambio who believes that an approach of this style with the Casa Rosada is impossible. “The one that has to negotiate with the IMF is the Government, not the opposition. In any case, then the Government will present to society what it achieved in that negotiation and that’s it,” he considered before the consultation of Clarion another PRO man who had a very high position in the previous management.