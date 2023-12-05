The Spanish political agenda is increasingly clear in these first stages of the legislature, when the Government is still being finalized, which this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers will still continue with some second-level appointments. The coalition of the PSOE and Sumar is eager to change the third now to get out of the mono-issue of the amnesty, which has evident wear and tear on the Government, as can be seen in the 40dB survey for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER published this Monday, and start talking about their progressive agenda.

The ministries are already discussing important measures internally to remove them as soon as possible, if possible this very month of December, and this Tuesday the Government will take the first step by recovering the parity law that was left in the air with the early elections. This rule will oblige not only the Executive to be equal, with a minimum of 40% of either of the two sexes – something that already happens because Pedro Sánchez has decided so although it is not mandatory – but also for the councils of administration of large Spanish companies, a more delicate matter.

Sánchez announced this reform and insisted that while the PP only wants to talk about the amnesty, the Government has an entire progressive agenda to develop, with the increase in pensions or the minimum wage as major milestones. In an interview on Cadena SER, Sánchez insisted that the amnesty is a cost worth paying because the alternative was a PP and Vox government. Meanwhile, Vice President Yolanda Díaz, leader of Sumar, also offered an interview in La Sexta to talk about her management initiatives, not only the increase in the minimum wage for 2024 —she said that 3.8% inflation is a minimum of that we have to start—, but also about the improvement of unemployment benefits, in which he has a dispute with Nadia Calviño, economic vice president. Sánchez seemed to place himself closer to Díaz on this matter.

In any case, the Government seeks to return to the economic discussion as soon as possible, even with internal debates within the coalition like this one, to talk about management and get out of the amnesty and the pacts with the Catalan independentists with an international verifier as the only matter of the political agenda, precisely the most uncomfortable for the Executive and the one that the opposition monopolizes.

While the PSOE and Sumar try to focus the debate on management, which is what has given them the most returns and precisely what, according to their vision, justifies the amnesty to their voters as a necessary cost to be able to carry out progressive policies, the PP It takes the toughest positions and tries to exploit to the maximum the wear and tear of the Government that the amnesty surveys detect.

This Monday was an intense day politically, and not only were there interviews with Sánchez and Díaz on the same day, something very unusual, but also with former president José María Aznar, who after a time in the background has returned to a great exhibition media that sometimes overshadows even the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Aznar marked the line to follow in the conservative world three weeks ago when he stated that Sánchez is “a danger to democracy” and called on all sectors that reject the amnesty, not only political but also judicial or any sphere of power. : “he who can do, let him do.” This Monday Aznar went even further: “the shame to which the Spanish people are being subjected is unbearable. “You can’t drag a country through the mud anymore.” These types of statements led Yolanda Díaz to launch herself directly against the former president and ask the leader of the PP to distance himself from him. “The problem is that Feijóo is the leader of the PP and is kidnapped by Vox and Aznar, who is involved in the destructive theses of our country,” said the vice president.

Almost all the former presidents have been given a lot of prominence in recent weeks, and while José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero is a mainstay of the PSOE in the strategy of explaining the amnesty, the other three reject it. Sánchez used Aznar, who was giving his interview simultaneously on Antena 3, as an example of what he understands as the PP’s hypocrisy. The popular ones criticize that the PSOE has met in Switzerland with Junts with an international verifier to discuss the political conflict in Catalonia. But Aznar, as Sánchez recalled in SER, negotiated with ETA in Switzerland at a very complicated time, in 1999, when the gang was in full murderous activity. Sánchez insisted that the amnesty responds to a “noble objective”, because it serves to have a progressive Government and also because it seeks to definitively resolve the conflict in Catalonia.

Sánchez went further than ever in criticizing the PP for its blockade of the General Council of the Judiciary, which this Monday marked five years, and linked it to the controversial concept of lawfare (war or judicial harassment against a group) that the PSOE has assumed in the pact with Junts. “There is a lot of talk these days about lawfare, which has a meaning that is the politicization of justice. There is no more paradigmatic case than this kidnapping in which the PP has plunged the Judiciary,” he stated. “Then there is lawfare?”, asked the journalist Àngels Barceló. “Well, of course this is a paradigmatic case of politicization of justice,” the president responded.

The controversy later became complicated because the PP insisted that if there is no reform of the CGPJ election system there will be no renewal, although later this party clarified that both things would be done simultaneously, while in Brussels, in a joint press conference , both Félix Bolaños and the EU Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, insisted that the blockade is no longer sustained. Reynders was clearer than ever: first renewal, and then reform of the norm. It was what was agreed in the last attempt at renewal, last year: PSOE and PP had even drafted a joint bill that they were going to present to Congress in which they gave a mandate to the new CGPJ to propose to Congress formulas so that the judges had a greater weight in the renewal. But at the last moment, with all this closed, the PP backed down and since then the negotiation has not moved. The blockade continues, and the decibels of Spanish politics do not decrease, but the Government is already fully beginning its activity and hopes to radically change the agenda with progressive policies that will generate debates completely different from that of the amnesty.

