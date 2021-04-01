The first step was taken by Axel Kicillof. After noon on Wednesday, when the Health area told him that the number of cases was going to break the record for the pandemic, the governor contacted Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. After an exchange of WhatsApp chats, they spoke on the phone and agreed to follow the evolution of the figures during the long weekend and propose possible “joint measures” as of Monday.

Then, it was Alberto Fernández who moved his files and urged his collaborators to probe Buenos Aires authorities for a possible encounter, which, beyond the reports, was never officially confirmed for this Thursday and which, according to high official sources from both administrations. , just It will be held this Saturday.

Even though a priori Kicillof it would not be from the game In this reunion, the sequence gives an account of the intention of the Government of reinstall the “AMBA formula” That gave it results during 2020 but that, after the political sparks and the almost total opening of activities, had fallen into disuse.

There is a common thread in the seriousness of the health situation – as stated by the three Health Ministers – that can help to rebuild this triad. Although the analysis that they do both in the Nation and in the Province regarding the pandemic is similar and has the reinforcement that implies belonging to the same political space, it is also has points in common with the City.

In the three administrations there is a conviction of the need to advance first with measures that do not affect economic activity. In an election year, the fall in the collection is a variable that nobody wants to observe.

Alberto Fernández, with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof, in Olivos, at the last tripartite meeting for the pandemic, on December 30, 2020. Presidency photo.

Those who spoke with Fernández in the last hours assure that continues “with much concern” the curve of contagion, especially since the periodic reports that it receives from the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, give an account of an exponential increase in recent days.

In the Casa Rosada they insist that, beyond the community transmission of the new strains from Manaus and the UK, which “may have an impact in a few weeks”, is the relaxation of individual care that motivated this scenario. “Activities with protocols are not risky,” they say.

That is why the Government will launch a massive advertising campaign in the media in the coming days to try to raise awareness, with the premise that it depends on the individual responsibility that the situation does not worsen and that, consequently, the restrictions should be tightened. “We are not going to let everything explode,” they warn.

At the same time, in Balcarce 50 they also began to move politically. Thus, despite the latent tension with the City of Buenos Aires after the President ordered the cut of funds from the coparticipation, The intention is bring positions closer to Rodríguez Larreta, at least in health matters, to establish a tripartite decision-making scheme.

The Buenos Aires head of government hesitated when his vice, Diego Santilli, received the call of the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello. Far from the close bond, in which Fernández identified him as his “friend”, the withdrawal of funds was only the first of a series of political disagreements that distanced them.

Pulled by the Together for Change internal, although it is an unavoidable issue such as fighting the pandemic, Rodríguez Larreta preferred that the approach out progressive. Hence, despite the fact that since Wednesday night the media spoke of an “imminent” meeting, from the City expectations lowered and they glided that there was probably going to be previous contacts between collaborators and technicians. In effect, the meeting will only take place on Saturday, under the “working breakfast” mode.

“We cannot lend ourselves to a photo in which later things are communicated that were not spoken“, Buenos Aires sources justified. In that sense, distrust was rekindled in the last hours by the controversy that was unleashed when the changemakers Cristian Ritondo and Jorge Macri they had to clarify that at a summit at Casa Rosada to which they were invited on Monday to sign an agreement, they did not give any endorsement to postpone the STEP.

Before the Fernández-Larreta summit, it is time for the chiefs of staff: Felipe Miguel (City) and Carlos Bianco (Province) spoke in the last hours and will do so again this Friday. “They exchanged information, spoke of maintaining coherence in the measures between the two districts, but prioritizing measures that do not affect economic activity,” said interlocutors. Santiago Cafiero, the President’s battering ram, will join in to articulate some decisions. For example, something that only Nation can define: public transport in the AMBA, one of the main concerns.

Both in the Province and the City share the view that, if they decide intensify controls To ensure that it is only used by essentials (including teachers and students), the three districts must do their part: “Whatever is done, has to be coordinated,” they agree.

They evaluate the same with respect to social gatherings -after the limit of ten people imposed in the province- or eventual limits to the night after Easter. There, while the Buenos Aires governorate admits that in some suburban districts it could return “to phase 3, the porteño position could delay definitions: Larreta, say his people, wants to exhaust all instances before closing any activity that deepens the economic crisis. “First we are going to reinforce all the controls to maintain the situation as before, if that does not work, we will see,” they explain. Next week would be “test” and there are those who begin to speak of Friday April 9 as “deadline” to apply the “handbrake”.

Look also

