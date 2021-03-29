On alert, to stop the second wave of coronavirus, the Government seeks to “coparticipate” with the provinces measures to lower the contagion curve, on the rise in recent weeks. Beyond the measures announced on Sunday, with a focus on public employment teleworking, and those that it will eventually adopt in the next few hours after the meeting with the council of experts on health matters, the Casa Rosada wants governors to show more initiative, reinforce controls and take charge of eventual time restrictions.

In recent days, the Government held a series of meetings that revealed the growing concern about the number of infections and, especially, about the risk implied by the arrival of new strains that have the region in check. More than concrete measures, these meetings aimed to lower an alert message and raise awareness about the seriousness of the health situation, but this weekend, the Alberto Fernández administration surprised by making announcements that were not planned until Friday.

However, between the social wear and tear left by an extremely extensive quarantine during 2020, the slow march of the vaccination plan, and the limited margin given by the economy to take macro measures that limit activities, the Government appeals to reinforce the message of individual responsibility and that it is the governors who eventually, after analyzing the health system of their provinces, adopt restrictive measures.

“For the measures to be carried out, there must be political consensus and no one can be distracted about the fact that the situation is worrying,” they say in the Casa Rosada.

The message by elevation involves not only opponents, such as the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who this afternoon gave a press conference and denied that restrictions are being evaluated, even pro-government governors who avoid unpleasant decisions to avoid assuming costs. “It is not just the City, where nightlife is overwhelmed: it happens everywhere and everyone has to take charge,” they insist.

In this sense, in addition to the recommendation for everyone to imitate the decision to release state workers from face-to-face work, in Balcarce 50 they weigh the leaders who came forward and in an election year “they do not speculate.” There are two, such as Jorge Capitanich from Chaco and Ricardo Quintela from La Rioja, who made announcements this weekend that went beyond what was established by the Nation.

In the case of Capitanich, it established “partial restrictions by locality, grouped cases, schedules and high-impact activities “, while Quintela was tougher and took a step similar to that made by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, last week: he ordered the prohibition of circulation on public roads between the 1 and 6 and limited social gatherings to 15 people.

In that line, In the Government they highlight the rigid position of the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, who in the next few hours could advance restrictions for recreational activities in closed spaces, as admitted by the Chief of Cabinet of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, Enio García.

In the run-up to Easter, according to the governor’s trust, Kicillof analyzes together with the mayors the possibility of establishing time limits and restrictions. This Tuesday there will be a key summit in that sense, but the president and his chief of staff, Carlos Bianco, exchange messages and calls with the mayors to agree on measures.

For now, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro, prepares a report to deliver to the President with the detail of all the Argentines who returned to the country in the last hours. It will be a “map” in which each governor will have to do his part: the idea is that the local security forces control “house by house” the fulfillment of the mandatory isolation and, at the same time, make sure that to be discharged the PCR test established by the national government is carried out.

PDL