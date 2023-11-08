The Catalan Government has taken the first step this Wednesday to achieve the support of the PSC to approve the budgets for 2024. The counselors of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, and of the Economy, Natàlia Mas, accompanied by general directors, have met with the spokesperson of the PSC, Alícia Romero in the Parliament that is holding a plenary session this week. The Executive has started this year more late than other years in the movements to obtain support to approve the accounts. This Tuesday, the Government approved the spending ceiling that increases by 1,811 million compared to 2023.

The meeting, which was very brief, was a first contact between the two parties. The Government affirms that the 2023 budgets have been discussed and that the Minister of Economy has presented the 2024 budget framework to the Socialist spokesperson. The Socialists warn that in any case the negotiation has not started. Salvador Illa, leader of the PSC, has already warned this morning in the control session that before addressing the accounts they have to analyze the degree of execution of those for 2023. “We will not put the cart before the horse. “First we will evaluate the 2023 agreement, which is the horse, and then the new budgets and this is the cart,” the opposition leader also stated using a metaphor.

The meeting was already scheduled in advance to, say PSC sources, address budgetary scenarios but not those of the 24th. Aragonès has maintained that the evolution has been positive. “We have to give ourselves the time necessary for it to be positive,” said the president which stated weeks ago that Junts was its priority partner to agree on the budgets. In her reply, Illa has warned her that they are not happy that the most emblematic agreements nor much of the fine print have been finalized. “I don’t want to show my chest but I want to be clear. It remains said,” Illa concluded.

The socialists have pointed out in any case that they have not already started any negotiations. The PSC has complained on several occasions about the degree of budget execution and the lack of progress on infrastructure issues such as the airport commission – which will now be addressed in a bilateral meeting -, the Hard Rock project or the delay in signing the agreement on the B40. Vilagrà and Mas met a few weeks ago with the employers and unions to present the main lines of the accounts.

The spokesperson for the Executive, Patrícia Plaja, announced this Tuesday that the Executive wanted to meet again with the social agents and with the groups with which it has already reached agreements in the past such as the PSC-Units and the commons, in addition to Junts per Catalunya and the CUP: “We believe that the groups will know how to value the improvement in resources and what the budget will entail,” he said.

