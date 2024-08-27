One after another, Congress has rejected on Tuesday the up to eight requests for members of the Government, including President Pedro Sánchez, to appear in Congress to give explanations on several current issues. The requests were registered at the end of July by the PP and had to materialize before the end of this month of August. The debate took place during the first meeting of the Permanent Deputation of the summer, a session that has served to measure the temperature of the relations of the Executive with its partners, even more complex with Junts since the investiture of Salvador Illa in Catalonia. Except for the party of Carles Puigdemont and Podemos – Belarra’s formation has abstained on two points – the investiture bloc has closed ranks with the latter in its votes. Several of its spokespersons, however, have not spared criticism of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente.

The session began with the intervention of the PP deputy, Sofía Acedo, who accused the Government of stirring up a “false controversy over unaccompanied minors” to “divert attention” from the “absence of a migration policy”. The Popular Party maintains its refusal to reform article 35 of the immigration law to make the distribution of migrant children and adolescents between the autonomous communities obligatory, which is supported by the Executives of the Canary Islands and Ceuta, of which it is a part. “We need them to reconsider this irresponsible vote. They should listen more to those who come for a dignified life and not to their racist partners from Vox”, replied the socialist deputy María Guijarro, who criticised the PP for not having favoured a norm that would have meant more “resources for the reception” of minors destined for the territories.

The requests made by the PP affected both Sánchez and the heads of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares; the first vice-president, María Jesús Montero; the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente; and the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, as well as the interim president of the Board of Directors of the RTVE Corporation, Concepción Cascajosa, and the head of Efe, the former Secretary of State for Communication Miguel Ángel Oliver, which were also rejected.

During the vote, Junts has joined its votes with those of PP and Vox to ask Sánchez to be held accountable for his immigration policy. But also to question him about the flight of the former president Carles Puigdemont on August 8 from Catalonia, a position that they have justified by the judicial situation in Spain. “We have a problem of democracy and of the Supreme Court and we want Sánchez to appear to explain what is happening,” defended the deputy of Junts Marta Madrena. Her party has also supported Montero explaining in the lower house the agreement reached between PSC and ERC on a singular financing for Catalonia as a condition for investing president to Salvador Illa.

The pro-independence party has also shown itself in favour of Puente addressing the problems in the railway network before the Plenary, which have been accentuated during the summer, as he did last Friday in the Senate. And it has abstained from the requests to give an account of the Government’s position on Venezuela and from the appearance directed at the Minister of Equality to explain the “errors” generated in the drafting of the parity law and which allow employees to be dismissed with adapted working hours. Redondo, in fact, had already announced that he would appear at his own request. None of the initiatives promoted by the Popular Party have been approved due to the arithmetic of the Permanent Deputation, where Junts only has one vote.

On the side of the Government’s investiture partners, the spokespersons for both EH Bildu and the PNV, Oskar Matute and Mikel Legarda, announced at the beginning of the session that they would reject all requests. In a single intervention, Matute clarified that the requests were motivated by what he called three “summer snakes” and “racist and centralist obsessions” of the PP. That is “Venezuela, Catalonia and migration,” he specified. For Legarda, there is “no need” to hold any urgent appearance in the few working days of August. Despite the harsh tone and the request for the resignation of the Minister of Transport, ERC also rejected all requests. Its deputy Teresa Jordá criticized the Popular Party for repeatedly using Venezuela as a political “weapon” against the left. “For you, Latin America begins and ends in Venezuela,” she asserted. Along the same lines, the secretary general of the Sumar parliamentary group, Txema Guijarro, questioned the strategy of the PP, which he accused of “spending years polishing a club” against the Spanish Government with “Venezuelan wood”. Regarding Puente, the Government’s minority partner, through the mouth of deputy Lánder Martínez, he referred to his attitude in the Senate last Friday as “arrogant”.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Podemos forces the repetition of two votes

Ione Belarra, the only Podemos parliamentarian in the Permanent Deputation, has forced the repetition of the votes on the appearance of Sánchez on immigration matters and the head of Transport. As required by the regulations, when there is a tie, the vote must be repeated up to two times. If the result is the same, the point is lost. The secretary general of Podemos, who only intervened at the beginning of the meeting, has been very critical of the PSOE on this matter, questioning the tour undertaken this Tuesday by the president in Africa to reinforce border control. Her party, in addition, has spent months accusing the socialists of allying themselves with the right on issues such as the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary. “The immigration situation has only one person responsible, the two-party system and the immigration policies they carry out,” Belarra said, for whom Spain does not have a problem with immigration, but with “racism.” The deputy has reiterated the need to speed up the processing of the Popular Legislative Initiative to regulate hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants. “The “What Spain needs are workers with rights. Regularisation now, and if not, nationalisation,” he said, suggesting that the Executive intervene in this matter if the numbers do not add up in Congress.