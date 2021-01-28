The Government has managed to validate in Congress the decree that regulates the execution of the multimillion-dollar European fund for economic and social recovery with the strangest political combination: the favorable vote of EH Bildu and the abstention of Vox, which has been decisive. The Executive has been in a hurry, on the verge of suffering a parliamentary defeat in a crucial matter, as a result of the gap opened with its ERC allies by the Catalan elections and the candidacy of former Minister Salvador Illa to the Generalitat, to which has joined the decision of the PP and Citizens to vote against. After several hours of suffocation, Vox’s position allowed the Government to remove the decree with 170 votes in favor, 126 against and 52 abstentions.

The Catalan elections and the different battles that take place there appear behind all the movements staged this Thursday in Congress. The struggle between the PP and Vox for leadership on the right is very tough, and in these elections their primacy in a key community is at stake. The PP was surprised with the unexpected help to the government of the Santiago Abascal party, and it threw everything against him. “Vox is a lifesaver for Sánchez,” claimed Teodoro García Egea, number two of the PP. Meanwhile, Vox defended that his vote, which has not been negotiated with the Government or the PSOE, according to both parties, is the “most sensible option” for European funds to reach the merchants and businessmen who need them as soon as possible, a way to attract the favor of a fundamental sector of your electorate. Citizens, who had already voted “no” online when Vox’s surprise arrived, was also off the hook.

For and against PSOE, United We Can, PNV, EH-Bildu, More Country-Equo, Compromís, Canary Coalition, Nueva Canarias, Teruel Existe, Regionalist Party of Cantabria have voted in favor. Against, PP, Ciudadanos, ERC, Junts, PDeCAT, Unión del Pueblo Navarro, CUP, BNG and Foro Asturias. Vox has abstained.

The independentistas of ERC distanced themselves from the group of government allies and already on Wednesday afternoon they announced their vote against, arguing that the distribution of European funds “is tailored to the size of large companies.” At that moment, the Government saw that it had a very serious problem and called on its partners. Carmen Calvo, the first vice president and head of this decree, set the machinery in motion to seek support. He called everyone. He even sought the abstention of the four PDeCAT deputies, who could have bailed out the Executive. But in the middle of the Catalan campaign that option was unfeasible. Nobody wanted to be the savior of the Government once ERC had left the majority. The Citizens option, which at other times was the last solution for the Executive, closed quickly. It was a no. The PP also ruled out abstention, despite the fact that these funds are essential for the autonomies and the municipalities where it governs. The popular demanded a complete rethinking of the decree.

Almost desperately, PSOE and Unidas Podemos sought support from all possible small groups. And they found them in EH Bildu, PNV, Más País and other regionalist formations. But even so they only added just over 170 of the 350 seats in the House. The defeat began to be a real possibility, something that would have been a very hard blow not only for the Executive but for the image of Spain, which is in full negotiation with Brussels for these funds. In Italy, the other great recipient of European money, the Government has fallen precisely because of the battle between its allies for the governance of this fund, which gives an idea of ​​the importance of the matter. In the midst of a pandemic, with a deep economic crisis, the management of the 72,000 million euros of European aid is the key to policy for the coming months.

In this sense, the importance of the vote was comparable to that of the extension of the state of alarm in the midst of the pandemic, in which the popular also voted “no” on two occasions and the Government had to turn to Citizens. Or to that of the cuts of the Executive of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2010, when the PP of Rajoy also voted against and put at risk the approval of the measures demanded by international institutions, which finally went ahead thanks to the abstention of the missing CiU. So even the banker Emilio Botín tried to convince Rajoy to at least abstain, but he didn’t succeed. The decree was carried out by a single vote.

Open gap with CKD

If in 2010 everything revolved around these cuts, now, with austerity already overcome, the European fund is the crucial instrument to get out of the crisis. And the gap opened with ERC placed the government decree on the brink of defeat. But then Vox arrived and saved him with his abstention. The final result will be known this afternoon, although the die is already cast with the telematic vote. The Government thus overcomes a very compromised situation with a totally unforeseen confluence: the support of the left abertzale and the consent of the extreme right. You almost had to rub your eyes when you saw the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, “to thank very especially the groups that have decided to help their country even indirectly”, in clear reference to Vox and the spokesperson for this group, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, boast of his “sensible” position.

The negotiations forced the Executive to make concessions to the formations that are going to support it and that involved their support in criticizing the attitude of the Cabinet, which they criticized for “opacity” and poor negotiating capacity. EH Bildu’s spokesman, Oskar Matute, explained that the Government has agreed to negotiate changes during the processing of the decree as a bill, since the abertzalesLike other leftist formations, they understand that the plan has a bias in favor of large companies. Íñigo Errejón, spokesperson for Más País, announced on Twitter that he agreed with the Executive a “pilot project” to study a reduction in working hours, one of the measures that had been demanding the most from his political training. The Compromís decree was also supported by the Canary Coalition, Nueva Canarias and the Cantabrian Regionalist Party. The Executive did not get rid of the reproaches of some of its partners such as the PNV, who reproached him for acting “as if he had an absolute majority” and only come down to negotiate at the last minute. The most graphic was Joan Baldoví, from Compromís: “His is like the story of Pedro and the wolf. They call us the day before to say ‘the right is coming’. One of these days they will be wrong ”.

The rejection front was very broad on this occasion: PP, Esquerra, Ciudadanos, Junts, PDeCAT, Navarra Suma, BNG and Foro Asturias. All agreed to warn of the problems that the relaxation of administrative and environmental controls provided for in the decree can cause to expedite the approval of projects. The nationalist groups also denounced that the plan is “centralizing” because, according to them, it reserves a secondary role for the autonomous communities. With this distribution of forces, Vox – which usually votes against anything that comes out of the Government – had in its hand to inflict a hard defeat on the Executive and place it in an uncomfortable position before Brussels. But, breaking their custom, the extreme right-wing force gave the PSOE relief by announcing that it will abstain.

The PP stormed against the formation of Santiago Abascal. “Is Vox pointing to the concentration of power, patronage and the risk of corruption?” Deputy Elvira Rodríguez, who has been the popular representative in the debate, wrote on Twitter. In the same social network, the spokesperson for the Popular Group, Cuca Gamarra, has reproached Vox for allowing the approval of a “Peronist decree.”

Espinosa de los Monteros, on the other hand, presented his surprising stance as an exercise in responsibility. “Abstaining is the most sensible thing to do,” justified the Vox spokesperson to journalists. “Every day that passes there is a merchant that is closing. We want the aid to arrive as soon as possible ”. In his previous speech to the plenary session, Espinosa de los Monteros, usually Vox’s most temperate parliamentarian, had not shown that his group was willing to facilitate the approval of the decree. Although he underlined the “decisive” nature of the European fund to get out of the crisis and the “challenge” that its management entails for Spain, he accused the Government of wanting to use it to create “the largest client network in history.”

The Government presents RD 36 that regulates the distribution of € 140,000,000,000 in European Funds. Let it know: 1) Its real author is the CEOE and gives all the money to the IBEX. 2) 0 autonomous, municipal or local positions have decision-making power in the distribution. Esquerra will vote NO. – Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) January 27, 2021

In the plenary session, the Government also managed to move forward, with much greater ease, other four decrees: the one that regulates the transitional measures to face the consequences of Brexit; the one that grants tax benefits to the tourism, hospitality and commerce sectors; the one that will temporarily stop evictions, much contested by the right wing, which considers it an “attack on private property”; and another one to face the urgent payment of debts, in some cases due to the execution of sentences, among them the one that obliges the State to compensate the companies that promoted the failed Castor Project to store gas in the Mediterranean with 1,350 million.