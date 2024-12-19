12/19/2024



Podemos turns each vote in Congress into a martyrdom for the Government, squeezing the power of its four deputies to the maximum. Even more so now, that trust in the PSOE is “broken.” And this Thursday was not going to be the exception. The formation of Ione Belarra has made it possible to lift the veto of the majority of the Popular Party (PP) in the Senate to the Organic Law Project on measures regarding the efficiency of the Public Justice Service, known as the judicial efficiency law, after agreeing with the Executive the extension by decree law of the social shield. Specifically, the socialists have committed to extending the ban on evictions of vulnerable families for one year and the current aid for public transport for six months, according to their general secretary, Ione Belarra.

On this occasion, she has not been the interlocutor with the Government as well as with the energy tax, but rather the MEP and former minister Irene Montero, whose return to Spain is taking shape sooner rather than later although it is not known in what capacity. “Many people wanted her in exile, where we now have her in the European Parliament, but she asked me to tell you on her behalf that she will return very soon,” Belarra warned on Wednesday night, during the awards gala for the Association of Parliamentary Journalists (APP) in which Montero received the award for best MEP.

Belarra explained after the plenary session that the PSOE has promised to approve both measures in a decree law in the Council of Ministers next Monday, the last of the year and the same one in which the one-year tax on energy companies will go ahead. A decree that will also include the immediate suspension of precarious evictions has been announced by Belarra, who is satisfied with this new last-minute agreement with the PSOE.

«When the Government listens to Podemos it is good for the Government. “People expect these types of policies from an Executive that calls itself progressive,” the purple leader celebrated while regretting not having made the agreement more “ambitious”: “I wish I had more votes,” she said. .