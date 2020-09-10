Russians mustn’t wait for brand spanking new large-scale restrictions within the scenario with the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, September 10, writes about this Interfax citing a supply within the Russian authorities.

“Certainly, over the previous few days within the Russian Federation, there was a slight improve within the incidence of coronavirus, however the scenario is steady and managed,” the company’s supply stated.

On this regard, he clarified that in the intervening time there aren’t any plans to introduce new restrictions within the nation. Nonetheless, the interlocutor of the company recalled that surges might happen in sure areas, and they are going to be adopted by a corresponding response from the authorities.

“After all, if in some areas we observe an explosive improve in morbidity, the heads of the themes of the Federation should return to restrictive measures,” he added.

In current days, some media and Telegram channels have revealed false data that after a single voting day, which is scheduled for September 13, new restrictive measures shall be launched in Russia as a result of improve within the incidence of COVID-19.

The pinnacle of the Ministry of Well being, Mikhail Murashko, known as the scenario with the unfold of coronavirus within the nation steady, regardless of the opening of borders. In response to him, mass deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Russian areas are deliberate to start in November-December.

As of September 10, 1,046,370 circumstances of COVID-19 have been recognized in Russia. Over your entire interval, 18,263 deaths have been recorded. 862,373 sufferers recovered.

All related data on the scenario with the coronavirus is accessible on the web sites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112. As well as, data is accessible below the hashtag #WeWeTogether.