The Ministry of Health has responded to a tweet by India’s leading vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute. In response to a question, the Health Ministry has said that the government does not agree with the expenditure estimate of 80 thousand crores for the delivery of the Kovid vaccine in India.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was replying to a tweet by the CEO of Serum Institute. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala tweeted on 26 September, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Health. In which he wrote, “Will the government have a capacity of 80 thousand crores for the purchase and distribution of Kovid vaccine for India within the next one year? This is the next challenge we will have to face.” In the next tweet, he said, “I am asking questions because the country needs guidance and planning regarding the purchase and distribution of the vaccine.”

Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that’s what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next related challenge we need to tackle. @PMOIndia – Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) September 26, 2020

In response to a question about the tweet, the Health Secretary said, “We do not agree with the required estimate of 80 thousand crores. The government has formed a national committee of vaccine experts. And so far, the committee has held five meetings. The meeting has taken into consideration the distribution process of Kovid-19 vaccine and the amount required for it. As well as the aspect of giving the vaccine on priority basis, we have also taken into account the amount required in the meetings. The Government of India is competent. “

