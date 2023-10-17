Important

Albares describes the statement from the Israeli Embassy as an “unfriendly gesture” and expresses his “deep displeasure”

The acting Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, has described as an “unfriendly gesture” the accusations by the Government of Israel against the Government of Pedro Sánchez in which he complained about the position of some acting leaders. “Yesterday, before issuing that statement from the ministry, I called the Israeli ambassador, I conveyed my deep displeasure at the statement that the Israeli Embassy had issued and I told her that I considered it an unfriendly gesture,” Albares said. The minister has considered that this is a “specific incident” that has been “settled,” he explained this Tuesday in a press conference after the Council of Ministers, where

The minister has once again explained the position of the acting Government of Spain regarding the war in Israel and Gaza and has reiterated what Sánchez said. Defend yourself, yes, but without consequences for the civilian population: “We condemn the terrorist attack by a terrorist organization, such as Hamas, against Israel. We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

We regret and deplore all the innocent victims that are being produced,

and we recognize Israel’s right in the face of this terrorist attack. Any action taken to repel this terrorist attack must be in compliance with international law and international humanitarian law. We must differentiate between terrorist targets and the civilian population, and the civilian population of Gaza must be guaranteed basic supplies: water, electricity. Cooperation with the Palestinian civilian population must continue at the bilateral level.”

The minister has also defended the

two state solution

. “Peace will only come through a two-state solution, when a State of Israel and a State of Palestine coexist peacefully,” added Albares, who recalled that this is the mandate of the UN and the position of Spain.

Albares has defended the humanitarian aid sent by Spain and the EU to Gaza, whose territory is currently blocked by Israel, which does not allow the supply of food, water, electricity or fuel, which threatens to unleash a humanitarian catastrophe. “European aid [a Gaza] must be maintained. The Palestinian Authority is a recognized partner, a good partner for European cooperation, with which we have been working for a long time. And not a single cent of European cooperation ends up in the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas,” he said.