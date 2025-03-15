The Government will keep toll -free highways And he will continue with his discounts policy to radials and other means of payment after making public his rejection of implementing the payment for use in the State Road Network. It does so coinciding with the approval, next Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, of the new Royal Decree that adapts Spanish regulations to the European Directive that sets the criteria for calculating taxes and bonuses for the use of this type Road Infrastructure type, which, which Penalizes pollutant emissions.

The European Commission opened a Infringement file to Spain for not transposing the reform of the rules on the payment of tolls and vignettes on the roads to the roads; And he gave him two months since December to comply with the norm under threats of sanction. Immediately, the Ministry of Transportation clarified in Congress that the translation of European norms to national legislation would not imply creating new tolls or altering the current tariff system on concessioned highways.

Moncloa’s decision involves continuing confronting the claims of the concessionaires (Most of them construction) that have been claiming the imposition of tolls on high -capacity tolls for years to meet the increasing costs of maintenance of infrastructure.

The Executive maintains that the policy applied since 2018 will remain unchanged, which has allowed the payment of 40% of the state highway network. From the arrival of the PSOE to the government, 1,029 kilometers have become free of highways whose concession has expired, avoiding extensions and applying a more balanced financing model. In addition, bonuses in the AP-9, AP-66 and AP-68 have been applied to reduce the cost to frequent users, with accumulated savings of more than 468 million euros since its launch.

Changes in rate calculation

The Royal Decree introduces Adjustments in the calculation method of tolls to adapt to the criteria of the European directive. The changes include the possibility of internalize congestion costs and CO2 emissions In the calculation of rates, although this measure will not affect existing concessions. In case of future concessions, these criteria must be incorporated into the bidding sheets.

The text also includes the obligation to gradually eliminate the vignette system for heavy vehicles, a time payment model that some European countries apply. Spain does not have this system, so the impact of the measure will be void on its road network.

The Executive will maintain the current discounts regime for heavy and light vehicles, with bonuses based on the frequency of use. This policy will continue to apply with the same criteria after the approval of the Royal Decree, without modifying the current structure of tarification on the State Road Network.