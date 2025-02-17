The Government rules out the ‘Google’ Rate in the threat of Trump tariffs

The Government does not intend to reverse measures such as the ‘Google rate’ before the threat of the commercial war resurgence by Donald Trump. This has been expressed by the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, upon his arrival in Brussels to meet with his counterparts in the euro zone that will analyze, precisely, the impact of the US challenge. “We have to strengthen, within the framework of the OECD, the narrative and reinforce the need to continue advancing with these taxes, because what they do is precisely ensure that there is a fairer redistribution of the imposition at international level,” he said.

“All this discussion is an international agreement that is reached not in a context of tariff policy or return measures regarding answering or responding to tariff measures but of need of a fairer redistribution internationally internationally,” he said Body about taxes to the great technological ones that were agreed in the framework of the OECD. “That context has not changed,” said the Minister of Economy on the Tax, which raised in Spain less than initially planned.

140 OECD countries signed an agreement in 2021 to increase the taxation of large technological ones so that they would pay in all the countries where they operate and the introduction of a minimum type for large multinationals. The EU replicated the second part with a minimum 15% tax to large companies, but the so -called ‘Google rate’ was st by struggling and only some European countries activated it, including Spain.

While to apply the minimum type, an agreement was reached in the EU as a The last years.

Body has also rejected the intention of the US to impose extra tariffs on European products with the VAT excuse, which has recalled that it is a consumption tax that exists in more than 180 countries. “It is an element that does not have an incidence in commercial imbalance, or that is neutral, since it affects domestic or international companies equally,” he said.

Despite the challenge Trump has launched on several fronts, also in security, body has been optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Washington just the week in which the Commissioner for Commerce and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, will travel to meet with US authorities. “We have to be optimistic about the ability to strengthen the relationship of two strategic partners who go beyond the commercial or economic relationship,” he said: “We are two partners who are condemned to understand each other. We want to continue reinforcing this positive vision and this ability to reach agreements. ”

The other great issue that Eurozone ministers have on the table is the elevation of defense spending and how to finance it. Body has defended the need for pivoting in three axes: the issuance of joint debt, the flexibility of the fiscal rules that Ursula von der read, and the financing by European entities, such as the BEI or the MEDE.

“In the European sphere there is room for the EU to increase its indebtedness,” said body. However, that possibility clashes with the position of Germany and the frugals, which reject the issuance of Eurobons, even for investment in defense.

“I don’t think more public debt is the way to follow. We need defense and a strong economy, but more debt is not, ”said Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen, who has pointed to the need to make cuts in other items:“ All member states are looking for fiscal space. To spend in defense, you have to make elections in the budget. I know it’s difficult, but you have to do because money is not free. What we spend on one thing cannot spend it on another, ”he said.