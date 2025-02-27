The Third Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, has ruled out again to lower the VAT of 5%electricity, as the European Commission has asked for the EU governments as a way of lowering energy prices, which reduces European industrial competitiveness and also damages households. This measure has been limited to the energy crisis and, instead, has insisted on UP THE DIESEL TAX to discourage fossil fuel consumption.

“We already did it in times of crisis and despite not having the support of the entire parliamentary arch,” Aagesen said, identifying Light VAT descent as something from the past —Of 2023 and 2034, to alleviate the effects of high inflation by war in Ukraine – and in veiled reference to the PP, which at the time did not support crisis decrees, but now insists the government to lower fiscal pressure on energy.

“In Spain we have other measures to face“The Vice President added on diesel tax, to which the popular opposes. Aagesen recalled that Spain is” to the EU’s tail “and that” perhaps the first thing “that would have to stop is approach” taxation in diesel and gasoline “, because it is the fourth country in incentives for consumption of this type of products.

There will be more information …