The Council of Ministers will approve this Tuesday, March 18, the Royal Decree that transposes the European Directive by which the criteria for calculating the taxes and bonuses for the use of road infrastructure that, in no case, implies the implementation of new tolls in the state’s road network are established.

Thus, the Government rules out any possibility of taking measures aimed at expanding or modifying payment for use on highways, highways or conventional roads, as explained on Friday the Ministry of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility.

The approval of this text, according to transport, It does not imply the creation of new tollsthe introduction of a tarification system other than in force or tarify some type of vehicle or the use of new infrastructure.

Thus, the Royal Decree does not alter the policy of ending the extensions of tolls at the end of its concession and discounts that this government applies since 2018, and that They suppose annual savings for citizens of 1,400 million euros.









Since 2018, four out of 10 kilometers of state highways have become free, having released 1,029 km of the existing 2,530 kmending with the trend of systematic extensions, so that a “more territorially balanced” road financing model can be achieved, according to the department led by Oscar Puente.

In addition, he pointed out that the government is applying Bonuses to light and heavy vehicles in certain highways, as in the AP-9, AP-66 and AP-68, to improve their functionality and compensate for recurring users. At the same time, he indicated that they are also working to apply bonuses in the AP-53.

Since 2018, users of the AP-9 have saved more than 330 million euros, those of the AP-66, 46.8 million euros and those of the AP-68 92 million euros.

Changes in calculations

The directive introduces changes in the toll calculation method as well as the possibility of internalizing the costs of congestion and external ones by CO2 emissions. In existing toll highways concessions, however, nothing must be done, since for these the environmental criteria are not applied. In the case of hypothetical new concessions, in the tender of the contract that these criteria must be established, in accordance with what is established by the Directive.

Seitt’s highways already started working to adjust to the regulations with the agreements of the Council of Ministers of December 3, 2025, and follows. They are the only ones, in fact that they must accommodate their situation to this European directive. The directive establishes the obligation to eliminate, gradually and with exceptions, the vignette system for heavy vehicles. The top date is 2030 and its elimination for light vehicles is not contemplated. The impact of the regulation of the vignettes in Spain, however, is void, because this tax on our roads is not implanted.

The regulation of discount regimes in the modified directive for heavy vehicles is identical to the previous one. For light vehicles, regulation is identical to that of the heavy ones, but assumptions are contemplated to make a more flexible regime, such as Toll reductions for frequent usersthat are not contemplated for heavy.

«In any case, it will continue working on the bonuse policy that the State hasmaintaining both the bonuses for heavy vehicles so far applied, and the ones we already had for light vehicles, which are based on habituality and using the same criteria used so far in the new ones that can be applied from the approval of the Royal Decree, ”said the Ministry.