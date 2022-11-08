After years of uncertainty about the fate of radioactive waste, the management of which is one of the great problems of nuclear energy, the Government has finally made a decision about where to store it as the plants close down. And, given the lack of consensus with the communities to set up a single centralized warehouse (known by the acronym ATC), there will be seven. In other words, each of the seven nuclear power stations must keep their waste once activity ceases and they are dismantled. This is how it is set in the project of the seventh general radioactive waste plan that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has sent to the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) and to the autonomies.

Until this Tuesday, the department of the vice president Teresa Ribera had left the door open in the different drafts of this plan for there to be a single centralized warehouse, which was the option that the previous governments had opted for, both the PP and the PSOE. With that intention, she had submitted to public exhibition a document that spoke of the possibility that Spain had only one or seven of these silos. The autonomous communities could have spoken out during that phase and offered to have this controversial facility built in their territory. But sources familiar with the entire process explain that none has done so. “There have been interested city councils, there has been a willingness of the central governments to have an ATC, but an ATC cannot be designated against an autonomous community,” José Luis Navarro, president of Enresa, the public company in charge, explained to EL PAÍS in May. of radioactive waste management in Spain.

Theoretically, those seven warehouses will be temporary. Because the long-term solution would be a “deep geological warehouse”, which would supposedly come into operation as of 2073. But, given the uncertainty of that infrastructure, the truth is that each of the seven locations where there are now nuclear power plants should keep nuclear waste due to the impossibility of achieving sufficient consensus to centralize all waste in a single facility in Spain.

The step now taken by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge represents the confirmation of the change of direction regarding the management of this high-intensity waste. During the second term of the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, the process was opened to decide the location for the construction of a single ATC. But it was the Executive of Mariano Rajoy who finally designated Villar de Cañas, in Cuenca, as the place where this infrastructure would be built, as soon as he arrived at La Moncloa. This location —which was not the best, according to different voices— was the one chosen largely due to the efforts made by the popular María Dolores de Cospedal, then president of Castilla-La Mancha.

The processing of the project then began and doubts arose about the suitability of the chosen land. In 2015, Cospedal lost the elections and when the PSOE returned to govern this community, he waged a real war against the ATC that left him in a deadlock. Finally, when the PSOE returned to La Moncloa in 2018, the project was definitively paralyzed, in which 90 million euros were spent.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. subscribe

But the problem of nuclear waste was still there and Spain was obliged to approve a management plan for this waste because the previous one, dating from 2006, had expired for years and Brussels was pressing. And in that document it was inevitable that the ministry offered a clear roadmap on what should be done with the high-level waste from nuclear power plants. In other words, it had to clarify whether to go ahead with an ATC, regardless of whether it was in Villar de Cañas or elsewhere, or whether each center would have to keep its own. There are municipalities that are willing to keep a centralized infrastructure for all of them, but there is no community that wants to keep the garbage from the plants that exist in the other autonomies. That is why the Solomonic solution that is reached is those seven warehouses.

The text sent by the ministry the CSN and the communities still have to continue processing it. The essential environmental report is missing. But Enresa sources assure that the deadlines are tight but sufficient for the national plan to be approved during this legislature.

The text of the plan confirms the schedule for the closure of all nuclear power plants, a process that will begin in 2027 and will end in 2035. It thus follows the guidelines already set out in the current integrated national energy and climate plan. This closure schedule was agreed in March 2019 between Enresa and the owners of the nuclear power plants, which are the three main electricity companies in the country: Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy.

Spain already has a warehouse for low and medium level waste: El Cabril, located in the province of Córdoba. The country has a problem with high-level radioactive waste, mainly spent fuel from power plants and highly contaminated remains from the dismantling of these facilities. Due to the lack of centralized storage facilities, part of this waste was sent to France.

Another important part, the spent fuel rods, has been stored in the pools of the power plants and, later, they have been removed and stored in the facilities that are still in operation. The current national waste plan established that they would later be transferred to the ill-fated centralized temporary warehouse. But, now, once the facilities are closed and dismantling is finished, the waste will continue to be there.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter