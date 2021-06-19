The Undersecretary of Integration and Training Policies of the Secretariat of Social Economy in the Ministry of Social Development, Daniel Menéndez, said this Saturday that “the IFE has to do with last year when the restrictions brought forward a need to attend to those production sectors that were closed ”. He said that this year the Government is betting to the reactivation of the economy.

So Menendez replied to the Front of Piquetero Unit that on Friday he marched to the Ministry of Social Development to demand an urgent meeting with Daniel Arroyo in order to obtain the restoration of the IFE and vaccines, among other claims.

The Emergency Family Income (IFE) was collected in 2020 by some 8.3 million people. They were payments of 10,000 pesos per month.

The Piquetero Unity Front now he must decide if they will camp next week in front of the Ministry of Social Development in protest.

“What we want is for the activity to reopen, for gastronomists to be able to work again, it has become a sector that has been badly punished, which has been the cultural industry, which luckily is beginning to reactivate, and gradually we we believe that the IFE was a juncture”Said Menéndez, who is also the national coordinator of Barrios De Pie.

Instead, he gave that the Government gave “the extension of the Alimentar Card it is one and it seems to me that what will have to be discussed is in what terms we must assist those that the market cannot contemplate in the productive activity, ”he said in statements to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium.

“Argentina has to restart the production system and from there I think that a good part of the social hardships that we live today they will be solved with the generation of work, with the return to work of the internal market and that the path is oriented, as soon as the impact of vaccination allows it, to rethink social policies from the fact that a good part of the problems are solved with work and the implementation of economic activity, “he added.

Regarding vaccines, he said that the government’s response “is on its way. There is an evident acceleration of the vaccination process from the access to vaccines that we all see. Every day there is a record in the increase in the number of people who can be vaccinated ”.