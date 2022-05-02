The cell phones of Pedro Sánchez and Margarita Robles were attacked and “infected” with the Pegasus malware in 2021. The spy program, the same one with which the phones of dozens of independentistas were also seized, managed to obtain information from the boss’s terminals of the Executive and the head of Defense, as revealed this Monday in an emergency appearance by the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños.

Experts from the National Cryptologic Center (CCN), the technological heart of the CNI, have determined that the president’s terminal suffered two attacks in May 2021, while the minister’s smartphone was infected in June of that same year. The attacks, therefore, took place months after the Pegasus offensive against the 66 Catalan and Basque pro-independence politicians, whose heyday was between 2019 and 2020.

In the CCN they do not rule out, far from it, that other senior executive positions, including more ministers, may have also been victims of Pegasus. The analysis of all the terminals of all the members and former members of the Government will still take a few days, officials of State security have indicated.

Bolaños -who has explained that the Executive has already filed a complaint this Monday before the investigating court number 4 National Court (on duty today) for this espionage- has spoken of an “external and illicit attack”. Minister Bolaños has stressed that these are “completed intrusions” in which there has been an “extraction of a certain volume of data from the terminals.”

“When we say external intrusions, we mean that they are foreign to state agencies and do not have judicial authorization from any official body. That is why we classify them as illegal and external,” said the minister, who has avoided speculating about who may be behind these attacks. “We are absolutely sure that it is an external attack. In a full democracy like ours, only official bodies are empowered to make interventions and always with judicial authorization. We have no doubt that it is an external intervention », he has limited himself to pointing out.

As detailed to this newspaper by State security sources, Moncloa ordered the CCN to carry out a “forensic analysis” of all the Executive’s telephones shortly after the Citizen Lab group announced two weeks ago that more than 60 Catalan and Basque pro-independence politicians had been spied on with Israeli malware from the company NSO.

2.6 gigabytes and 130 megabytes



The analysts of the National Cryptologic Center, according to these same sources, have been able to confirm without a doubt that “information came out” from the Sánchez and Robles terminals, although they do not dare to determine what data was stolen from the President of the Government and the Minister , since the forensic analysis can only determine the infection, the time the information was dumped and the volume of information, but not exactly what documents were copied or if the terminal’s microphone or camera was activated, something that Pegasus also allows. Exactly, the first attack on Sánchez’s mobile stole 2.6 gigabytes and the second 130 megabytes. Nine megabytes of information were stolen from the Defense Minister’s terminal.

Be that as it may, after 2021 the mobiles of Sánchez and Robles were not attacked with malware again. “There is no evidence of any intrusion after these dates,” Bolaños insisted.

At the CNI, although they do not know what information came out of the terminals, they are calm, since -they affirm- neither the president nor the minister kept “sensitive information for national security” on their smartphones, precisely to minimize the effects of espionage such as the occurred

“One of the conclusions that the Government has reached after these attacks is that we must reinforce the security systems. We are going to make all the knowledge and capacities of the central Executive available to regional Governments and Parliaments”, guaranteed the Minister of the Presidency.

The weeks of the attacks on the cell phones of Sánchez and Robles were of a certain political upheaval prior to the granting of pardons to the independence leaders convicted of the ‘procés’ that finally materialized on June 22, 2021.