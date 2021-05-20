The government reestablished the bridge holiday next Monday, May 24, which had been suspended last 12. With this measure, it seeks to restrict the circulation of a day that was presumed to be working, as part of a combo of stronger restrictions due to the increase in cases of coronavirus.

Additionally, this measure would allow the City to reduce the number of days with schools closed. Instead of four days without face-to-face classes, it would be three.

The Government had announced 8 days ago the suspension of this bridge holiday for May 25 to discourage domestic tourism. However, it had not officially published the measure in the Official Gazette.

