Social support for Russians is long-term, systemic. So to the publication of the agency Reuters the Russian government has responded about a new package of support measures in the amount of more than 500 billion rubles. RIA News…

“Caring for the well-being of citizens and supporting various categories of the population is the main task of the government. Such support is of a long-term and systemic nature and is implemented in the interests of citizens, “the Cabinet of Ministers said, noting that special attention is paid to support for Russians, since it is” closely linked to the national development goals of the country. “

They added that every year in Russia a number of social support measures are implemented – from various payments and benefits to the provision of a set of social services, and the list of such tools is constantly expanding.

The day before, on February 8, Reuters announced that the Russian authorities were discussing a new package of social benefits to citizens. One source of the agency specified that we are talking about 500 billion rubles, the second – about 0.5 percent of GDP (about 580 billion rubles). It was argued that the payments could be announced by President Vladimir Putin during a message to the Federal Assembly.