The wave of violence that is hitting Haiti, in the midst of a political and social powder keg, is beginning to corner the Mexicans who reside there. The Government of Mexico has announced the first rescue of compatriots from Port-au-Prince, which took place on Sunday with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Navy. In total, a group of 34 Mexicans—including four officials from the Mexican Embassy—who expressed their urgency to leave the country were evacuated by helicopter to a naval ship that will take them to the port of Progreso, in Yucatán. The Mexican Embassy in Haiti will maintain its activity on the island with minimal staff to protect the facilities and the Mexican citizens who have decided to stay despite the security crisis.

The humanitarian repatriation operation managed to evacuate 24 men and 10 women, including seven children, as well as four pets. In a joint statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Navy detailed the plan process. The Mexicans living on the island were picked up in two flights by an MI-17 helicopter from a heliport at the Dominican Republic Embassy in Port-au-Prince. The authorities indicated that the operation was motivated by the takeover of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport under the command of armed groups that prohibit the departure of civilians.

Since last February, Haiti has been plunged into chaos after the mass escape of more than 3,000 prisoners from several prisons and shootings in the vicinity of the National Palace. The streets are taken over by clashes between the military, police and organized crime gangs, led by former police officer Jimmy Chérizier who threatened a civil war if the acting head of government, Ariel Henry, who has led the country since the assassination, does not resign. of the president, Jovenel Moïse, in 2021. The promise of elections in 2025 seemed too far away to many citizens in Haiti, fed up with political exhaustion, insecurity and poverty.

Given the curfew and the state of emergency imposed by the Haitian Government to quell the lack of control, the Mexican embassy published some recommendations that included staying home and avoiding non-essential travel, taking extreme precautions and stocking up on water, fuel and food. The Mexican Embassy conducted a survey to identify citizens who wanted to leave the country and prepare their evacuation.

The Navy helicopter transported them in two flights to the ARM ship “Isla Holbox” that was in Haitian waters. Aboard this vessel they underwent a medical examination during the journey until reaching the port of Progreso, in Yucatán. Once there, they will be transferred to the cities where their relatives are waiting for them, the statement indicated. “Mexico recognizes and reiterates its willingness to participate in the international efforts being carried out to find a solution to the situation facing Haiti,” indicates the document that condemns the acts of violence by armed groups that compromise “the institutions and the Rule of Law in Haiti”.

A man descends from the helicopter sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Navy. SRE/NAVY

