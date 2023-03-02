The fine line that separates the institutional activity of a high office from his electoral career is increasingly blurred with just under three months to go before the municipal elections on May 28. This is the case of the president of the Huelva Port Authority and PP candidate for Huelva mayor, Pilar Miranda, who has promoted sponsorship agreements with Carnival associations, Holy Week brotherhoods “in their Lenten acts”, bullfighting festivals with brotherhoods of El Rocíofrom family lawyers, non-profit entities and cultural associations that have nothing to do with the entity he presides over.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda led by Raquel Sánchez has not gone unnoticed by Miranda’s agenda, whose appointment falls to the Andalusian Government, although the general ports are under the umbrella of the central Government. In a letter dated January 23, the Secretary of State for Transport, Isabel Pardo de Vera, urged Miranda to stop such a busy schedule. “Taking into account (…) the electoral period planned for this current year, we are forced to require you to reduce the acts and events to the essential minimums in accordance with the general principles that govern the Public Administration, and that these be duly coordinated, in First of all, before the State Ports and the Ministry of Transport, to which the Port Authority that you preside is attached, ”he states in the letter to which EL PAÍS has had access.

The Secretary of State —who resigned on the 20th due to the scandals on the Asturias and Cantabria trains— expresses her “deep concern at the excessive profusion of acts and events promoted” by the president of the Port of Huelga, “whose current intensity and deployment of resources is abnormal in the port system of general interest”. Pardo de Vera also reproaches him for the electoralist use of public office. “There is, in this case, a fine line between a logical and rational visibility of the progress of a port of general interest, from the perspective of its enhancement in the transport, logistics and trade markets, and the instrumentalization of an institution such as the Huelva Port Authority, at the service of a personal political career, the latter being absolutely rejectable”. She also summons him to an upcoming meeting to “coordinate” her work with the State Ports and the ministry.

The president of the Port Authority of Huelva details in your Twitter account (your profile name is @PresiAPHuelva) the bustle of acts in which he participates. “I have accompanied the Hdad. of Emigrants from Ntra. Sra. del Rocío de #Huelva, an entity with which we maintain a close collaboration in our commitment to traditions, in the inauguration of its new Governing Board in the Chapel of its Hdad house. in Huelva”, reports on January 7. That same day, the PP candidate also supports a penance brotherhood to help disadvantaged families in a neighborhood and that she justifies “as a port with a heart.”

Miranda has not paid much attention to the request of the Ministry of Transportation. Two days after receiving the threatening letter, the candidate for mayor of Huelva signs a collaboration sponsorship with the comparsa the antoñitas to record an album by the group La Vieja Verde, according to what she herself reports. “It is a pride to help this group, which makes culture with capital letters, through the carnival, since they gather the values ​​that this institution promotes: commitment, fight, equality, environment”, says the president of the Port Authority, according to the newspaper ‘Tinto Noticias’.

After the carnivals, the president of Puerto Huelva changes focus to the celebration of Holy Week. On February 19, Miranda reports on another collaboration with the brotherhood of the Holy Supper of Huelva and attend an “exciting proclamation”. On the 20th he goes to a “solemn foot-kiss”; the 25 signature another agreement with the Huelva Federation of Peñas and Carnival Associations. That same day also reported the collaboration of the Port of Huelva with a documentary for the cause of canonization of Manuel Siurot, “teacher of poor children”, in an act presided over by the archbishop and where the high office wears completely black and wears a pearl necklace. and the past February 28 attend the bullfighting festival charity organized by the Almonte Mother Brotherhood and sponsored with public funds from the Port of Huelva.

The president of the Port also competed with the City Council in the Christmas lighting. A week after the streets of the city were illuminated, she organized “a Christmas lighting of the Port of Huelva” after the performance of a choir rociero. Last December, the candidate for mayor launched a “Informative Port of Huelva” that is broadcast on YouTube and in which she is the almost absolute protagonist. Only one edition of the informative has been issued. The president of the Port has another Twitter account (@ PilarMirandaPl1) created in January 2021, where she replicates the same messages as hers on her official account.

Miranda will leave his institutional position to compete for mayor of Huelva, once the candidacies are registered. She was nominated as a candidate last December —she is Huelva is the motto of his campaign― and he has the difficult mission of winning over the socialist Gabriel Cruz, who has held the mayoralty since 2015. Cruz managed to put an end to 20 years of mandates of the popular Pedro Rodríguez and in 2019 he won by an absolute majority. The mayor’s office of Huelva is one of the objectives that the PP caresses for the next May 28. It is one of the four Andalusian capitals in which it does not govern and where its expectations are higher, according to the surveys they conduct. A recent poll by the Center for Andalusian Studies gives Miranda’s candidacy 42.5% of the vote compared to 31.5% for the PSOE. The four councilors that the PP now adds in Huelva would rise to 13 or 14, while the PSOE would stay between 10-11.