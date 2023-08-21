The kiss that Luis Rubiales gave to Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s victory in the women’s World Cup final has raised a wide stir. The acting Minister of Culture and Sport, Miguel Iceta, has reprimanded the president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) for a gesture that he has considered a lack of respect and an attack on women’s rights.

«I find it unacceptable… We live in a moment of equality, rights and respect for women. We all have to be especially careful in our attitudes and our actions. I think it is unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her. As I have seen it, I think it must be said: we all deserve respect”, declared the government official during his appearance on the program ‘Las mañanas de RNE’, on Radio Nacional España.

Iceta, who has congratulated the team coached by Jorge Vilda for their historic victory in Sydney and which has helped the women break another glass ceiling, has demanded that Rubiales give “explanations” and has asked him to “apologize” for a action that, considers the head of the Culture and Sport portfolio, does not respond to the dignity of the position held by the president of the FEF nor does it agree with the image that the representatives of the institutions must offer in order to promote the equality that is required society at all levels.

“The first thing you have to do is explain and make excuses. That is logical and reasonable. (…) Those of us who have public responsibilities have to be extremely careful because we are giving a message to society and the message is: equal rights is respect”, remarked Miquel Iceta. “Any circumstance that can be interpreted as a prevalence key must be avoided,” he insisted.

Irene Montero and Ione Belarra have gone even further than Iceta, who have described Rubiales’ kiss to Jenni Hermoso as “sexual violence”. “Let’s not assume that kissing without consent is something ‘that happens’. It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis and until now invisible, and that we cannot normalize. It is the task of the whole society. Consent in the center. Only yes is yes, “said the acting Minister for Equality of the Government in a tweet echoed by Ione Belarra. «What we all think, if they do that with all of Spain watching, what will they not do in private. Sexual violence against women has to end. A hug to the Champions! “Exposed the general secretary of Podemos.

Vice President Yolanda Díaz has also expressed her feelings about what happened after the final. Although she did not write any tweets about what happened, she did share the messages of her Sumar companions. From Ernest Urtasun to the spokeswoman Marta Lois. They all agreed to call for Rubiales’ “resignation” and used terms such as “disgusting machismo” and “sexist behavior” to define Rubiales’ gesture.

Rubiales responds: “We are not for bullshit”



While the political class came out in a rush to make his conduct ugly, Rubiales tried to downplay the matter. “Let’s ignore the idiots and the stupid. A peak of two friends celebrating something… really, we’re not for bullshit. With everything I’ve been through, we’re not for assholes. There have been more kisses, not from me, but from other people”, the FEF president responded to Juanma Castaño during an interview with the program ‘El partidazo de Cope’ on the occasion of Spain’s historic victory over England in the grand final of the Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

Frustrated by the sports journalist’s questions, Rubiales preferred to charge against those who, he believes, have taken what happened out of context to turn it into a weapon against him. “Don’t tell me about losers who don’t know how to see the positive,” said the top federation leader, who defended that the kiss “is nonsense that has no evil.” And he showed his indignation because “being world champions there are people who talk about this …”. “If there are fools, let them continue with their nonsense,” he abounded in the Cope microphones.

Jenni Hermoso tried to settle the issue on better terms. “There is nothing, the kiss remains an anecdote,” said the Spanish attacker in ‘El partidazo de Cope’, maintaining the line that she had followed with her teammates when the television images began to spread like wildfire through the social networks. Although she again acknowledged that Rubiales’ gesture was not expected, she handed the leader a cape. «Today everything is going to be frowned upon. If people want to hype you up, let them do it. It was a moment of fusion, there is nothing beyond, “she insisted. And, on the verge of laughter, she made it clear that she has nothing with Luis Rubiales: “I’m sure he won’t go any further,” she finished.