If the first objective of the government was that the condonation of the autonomic debt paid the path of the regional governments so that after three years of State financial agency They would be financed again on the markets can be considered … committed just two days after the announcement of the operation.

The first valuations of the measure carried out by some rating agencies such as Standard & Poor’s or the European Ethifinance are shown by the results of this operation and postpon to the next steps any change in their current consideration on the credit qualification of the titles of the titles of the titles of the titles of regional debt.

«Given the Lack of a firmly binding legal commitmentour base scenario for the Spanish regions reflects its current debt profiles, although we will incorporate the measure to our figures as we have more clarity about its calendar and final impact, ”says S&P in a note released on Wednesday.

The qualification agency Value in his judgment the political controversy generated around the measure and the frontal opposition raised by both the eleven autonomous communities governed by the PP and by the main opposition party, which, admits, prevents it from clearly seeing the legislative calendar that can light the approval of this extent.

Given these foci of uncertainty, the agency is inclined to maintain the elements of judgment of its current assessments on the autonomic debt titles, although it opens the door to modify from stable to positive its gaze on the regional debt to the extent that it is They take steps on their assessment, although always depending on the particular circumstances of each region.

The problem of moral risk

S make them anticipate that remove as this can be repeated in the future.

The European Agency Ethifinance points in that same direction. “The positive part of the measure is that, if approved, it will improve the ability of some autonomous communities to go to the market, the negative is that it increases in the eyes of the markets the dependence of the autonomies of the financing of the state,” explains Antonio Blorato , sovereign chief of the firm.

Wood understands that investors who bought their day autonomic bonds have already discounted in their day that they enjoyed the support of the State, but advances that the assumption of the cost of the interests of the condated debt -which estimates estimates between 5,000 and 7,000 million euros – On the part of the State, it will be translated safely into a Risk premium rebound and the profitability that the market will ask the Treasury for the Spanish debt titles.