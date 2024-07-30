The matter has been handled with great caution. State Goverment regarding the murder of the leader of the Sinaloa Party and former rector of the UAS, Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda. Yesterday, journalists had to insist that the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, agree to speak on the subject, since he did not touch on it during the weekly conference he led at the Government Palace. The governor did not rule out that the case could be taken up by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and warned that it was not necessary to form a special commission for the investigation, since the State Attorney General’s Office has the capacity to do so.

ON THE SAME TOPIC, the state attorney general, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, firmly maintained the path of investigation that the murder of the leader of the PASHéctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, was the result of an attempted robbery. The subjects who shot him tried to steal the truck that he was not driving. However, Sara Bruna clarified that no line of investigation can be ruled out to clarify the facts. Meanwhile, the expert examinations determined that Cuen Ojeda He died from gunshot wounds to his legs, as some of the bullets damaged vital arteries.

The SINALOAN PARTY published a message yesterday after the death of its leader, Hector Melesio Cuen, In this document, they reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the unity and ideals of the political organization, but above all they made a firm demand that the state and federal authorities clarify the facts and do justice. This is where the real challenge of the case lies. It is known that the first 72 hours are vital to clarify any violent act and the authorities have not yet announced any progress. We will have to trust in the capacity of the investigators of the Prosecutor’s Office and wait.

The possible implications that the arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada could have has kept Culiacán immersed in a tense atmosphere. Yesterday it was revealed that elements of the Sedena were carrying out mobilizations in the vicinity of the community of Jesus Maria, where on January 5, 2023, the army arrested Ovidio Guzmán. Although the versions were not confirmed by any authority, they spread like wildfire on social media.

Added to this was the news that in the municipality of Eldorado, unknown individuals vandalized the grave of the Damaso Lopez family and removed the bodies of the father and brother Damaso Lopez Nunez “The Lawyer”, who was once a partner, godfather of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. This event increased the fear of a war brewing between the different organized crime gangs in the territory of Culiacán.

To calm the fear, the state governor assured yesterday that the public forces are ready to provide security to citizens in the event of a possible resurgence of violence.

