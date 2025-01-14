The Government rejects the accusation of the State Attorney General: “There is no evidence that points to him”

The Government does not relent in its unwavering support for the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, after Ángel Hurtado’s latest order materializes his foreseeable summons as a defendant, expands the case to one of his closest collaborators in the Prosecutor’s Office and points out even to the existence of a strategy that would have reached Moncloa to try to harm the Madrid president.

Questioned about this judicial novelty, the minister spokesperson has once again defended the Prosecutor in the press conference after the Council of Ministers, and has explicitly rejected this foreseeable accusation. “There is no concrete evidence in the record that points to the Attorney General. “We do not share the decision regarding his accusation,” he stated.

Pilar Alegría has refused to comment on a hypothetical horizon for opening an oral trial against García Ortiz. “We are not going to enter into speculations. But this Government will always support those who pursue the crime and not those who commit it. And the leaks and hoaxes are where they are, in Mrs. Ayuso’s team,” he replied.

The minister spokesperson has shown “full confidence in Justice”, despite the fact that she has insisted on her criticism of Judge Hurtado’s order. “There is no clear evidence that points to the prosecutor and we know who revealed the information, so they will understand that we do not share the decision,” he insisted to attack Ayuso for the defense carried out by his team of his own partner, investigated by two tax crimes. “They have not hesitated for a second to make all the resources of the Autonomous Community available to the Ayuso couple.”

The Supreme Court expands the investigation to the attorney general’s closest circle and targets the Moncloa

The case is investigating the leak of the email in which the lawyer of the businessman and commission agent Alberto González Amador, partner of the Madrid president, acknowledged having committed two tax crimes and offered to make an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office. The case investigates whether García Ortiz and Pilar Rodríguez, provincial prosecutor of Madrid, maneuvered on the night of March 13, 2024 so that the businessman’s confession ended up published in the media.