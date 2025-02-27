02/27/2025



Updated at 1:15 p.m.





The government spokeswoman, Pilar joyhas reiterated on Thursday the “maximum confidence” of the Pedro Sánchez Executive in the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, investigated for revelation of secrets in the case of Alberto González Amador, partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolañosfor his part, he also closed ranks with García Ortiz. “The State Attorney General is an honest, exemplary public servant, who told the truth and pursues the crime,” he answered in statements to the media in Congress, avoiding answering whether he should resign if he is finally convicted. “My answer will be the same,” he answered when the informants have insisted.

The government thus insists on maintaining its support of the Attorney General despite the last cars of the instructor of the open case against him in the Supreme Court, Ángel Hurtado, who considers that there are «Sufficient indiciaries»To attribute to García Ortiz the filtration of the mail that collects” intimate and private “personal data from Ayuso’s boyfriend.

Precisely, this Wednesday, in a new car, the magistrate dismissed the appeal of the Attorney General against his imputation, ratifying his current procedural situation and leaving him as the only possible “hypothesis” in the filtration of the mail in which González Amador’s defense recognized two fiscal crimes.









The forcefulness used by Judge Hurtado, also on Tuesday, when he stressed that it is “a evidence” that García Ortiz disappeared evidence, leaves the attorney general at a step on the bench. Asked about this possibility and if also the government would show its “maximum confidence,” the minister has limited himself to saying that “she does not have a glass ball” to venture what the official position would be.

“What I can say is that this Government will always support those who pursue the crime and a bully and not to those who create them,” said joy in an interview in the ‘Public Mirror’ program. Until now, executive members have Fissueless supported “your” State Attorneydespite the judicial steps against him and the “evidence” that “he has disappears evidence” of his mobile phones with the intention, apparently, of evading judicial action.

Instead, the spokeswoman, the Government has also influenced this time that “denying a bully is not a crime” and that several journalists already knew that information “much earlier” that García Ortiz, so, in his opinion, there is no possible secret. “To reveal a secret ceases to be a crime when that secret no longer exists,” he stressed.