Fèlix Millet, convicted of looting the Palau de la Música, will not obtain a pardon from the Government. Nor Jordi Montull, who for decades was his right hand in the musical institution and was equally condemned. The Ministry of Justice has communicated that it refuses to grant a measure of grace to the confessed looters of the Palau, according to documents consulted by EL PAÍS. Both are serving a prison sentence after being convicted, in a final sentence, for the theft of some 23 million euros.

In a letter signed by the Undersecretary of Justice, Ana Sánchez, the ministry informs the court – without giving any reason – that the Council of Ministers “has agreed not to grant the requested pardon.” Millet asked for a pardon in June 2020 and requested not to have to enter prison while his resolution was processed. The Barcelona Court, however, ignored it and ordered his imprisonment. Both Millet and Montull are serving sentences, although the latter obtained the third prison degree last fall, so he only has to go to prison to sleep.

The Supreme Court confirmed almost in its entirety, in April 2020, the sentence that had been imposed for the Palau de la Música case, one of the biggest corruption scandals in the contemporary history of Catalonia that, for the first time, proved the Illegal financing of Convergència. Using the Palau as a cover, Jordi Pujol’s party obtained 6.6 million in bribes from the Ferrovial construction company in exchange for awarding large-scale public works, such as metro line 9 or the City of Justice.

Millet was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison. Montull, who was financial director of the Palau, to seven and a half years. The sentence proved that those responsible for the musical institution disposed of large public and private funds for their own benefit: luxury trips, wedding expenses, reforms of private homes. The fate of a good part of the money that had been stolen in cash, about 18 million euros, was never known.