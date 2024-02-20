The Cabinet of Ministers refused to support the project on criminal punishment for LGBT propaganda

The Government Commission on Legislative Activities refused to support the draft amendments of the head of the State Duma Committee on Family Issues Nina Ostanina on criminal liability for repeated cases of LGBT propaganda (the international LGBT social movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia). The project was sent for revision, writes “Kommersant”.

At the same time, Ostanina herself considered the amendments still relevant and recalled that the Supreme Court recognized the “international LGBT movement” as an extremist organization. According to the parliamentarian, the draft amendments to amend the Criminal Code (CC) were sent in December 2022, but the Cabinet of Ministers did not give an official response to it. Because of this, Ostanina turned to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The State Duma deputy proposed adding three new articles to the Criminal Code: on liability for the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations, the promotion of pedophilia and its dissemination among minors of information demonstrating non-traditional sexual relations, in the event that the person had previously been subject to administrative punishment for this violation.

“For example, for the promotion of pedophilia by the above-mentioned person who committed an act using the Internet, it is proposed to establish a punishment of up to five years in prison,” Ostanina said.

From the conclusion of the Cabinet of Ministers, it follows that the crimes listed by the head of the Duma Committee under the Criminal Code, in the presence of legally significant circumstances, can be classified under other articles, such as indecent acts, illegal production and circulation of pornographic materials or objects, production and circulation of materials or objects with pornographic images of minors. The government commission believes that this may lead to a legal conflict of different norms.

At the end of November 2023, the Supreme Court of Russia recognized the international LGBT movement as extremist and banned it in the country. A year earlier, a law was passed to completely ban LGBT propaganda. It prohibits the dissemination of information about LGBT people and the promotion of pedophilia. In addition, it prohibits calls for gender reassignment among adolescents on the Internet, media, books, audiovisual services, cinema and advertising. It was included in the Code of Administrative Offenses under Article 6.21.