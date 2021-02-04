The national government finalizes the details to implement an idea that Alberto Ángel Fernández had postulated in the electoral campaign: the Economic and Social Council.

Now, and through a Presidential Decree, this tool will be given a definitive shape, which will bring business, union, university, academic and civil society sectors at the same table. Fernández defined that it be presided over by Gustavo Beliz, the Secretary of Strategic Affairs, who was working on the issue to adjust the final start of that Council.

The announcement is expected in the next few weeks when, according to those who finalize the preparations, “it is possible to work in a solid and sustained way so that when it is put into operation all the elements are covered”.

This Economic and Social Council will work on “priority” axes for the medium and long term It will not be to discuss short-term and short-term issues, such as the agreement on prices, wages and parity, issues that will be channeled in other areas.

The council will address issues that have to do with the future of work and new technologies, the structural educational challenge, the environment and productivity with social cohesion, among other issues. There the subject of wealth distribution will be addressed and conclusions will be reached from consensus opinions.

Gustavo Beliz, in his capacity as Secretary of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Nation, has been developing a series of meetings with the whole range of international organizations accredited in the country, during which he has analyzed international experiences compared to Economic and Social Councils. For example, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Italy. Several of these meetings took place with union representatives.

Likewise, the United Nations Economic and Social Council was taken as a reference. The representatives of UNDP at the regional and local level, the ILO, ECLAC and the entire United Nations system held a meeting months ago with Beliz and President Fernández where they committed to supporting the entire process, both methodological and conceptual content. that will guide the discussions.

Provincial initiatives, such as those of Chaco, Mendoza and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, were also closely followed.

Alberto Fernández reviews details with Gustavo Beliz. Behind, the Secretary of Communication Juan Pablo Biondi.

This Council had acquired some form on July 9 of last year, when Alberto Fernández received union members and businessmen at the Presidential Residence of Olivos. But the pandemic stopped the official initiative, because since then, everything was emergency measures in the middle of the quarantine and then, the difficult search for vaccines against the coronavirus.

At that moment, the name of former minister Roberto Lavagna rang out to preside over the initiative. Alberto then had a fluid dialogue with the economist and it seemed a strong fact to add him as head of the Council. But Lavagna preferred to maintain a relationship with the Frente de Todos government but with relative distance, despite the fact that leaders of the former minister’s space joined the Fernández administration, such as Marco Lavagna himself (son of the veteran economist) to lead the INDEC.

Fernández said that this Council would have the task of “responding collaboratively to the following questions: How to promote strategic decisions and future jobs? How to address the climate change agenda? How to attract Argentine wealth abroad, with productive ends? How to generate better institutions? “.

And he added: “Among the public sector, workers and employers we will be able to give a better reality to the country.”

Trade unionists Héctor Daer and Carlos Acuña (from CGT Azopardo) such as Hugo Moyano and Hugo Yasky will sit at that table.. Also entrepreneurs from the UIA and other business chambers such as those of the agricultural sector, among others.

Now, it will be Gustavo Beliz’s turn to promote the idea and put it into operation, with actors so diverse but at the same time, central to achieve consensus regarding the world of work in Argentina.