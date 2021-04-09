Tourists on the Rambla in Barcelona, ​​last summer. Gianluca Battista

The Spanish Government reduces the strength of its calculations on the recovery of the economy for this year. The second vice president, Nadia Calviño, has lowered the forecast for Spanish GDP growth on Friday to 6.5%, and increases it in 2022 to 7%. This year’s figure represents an important step backwards, of more than three points, in the optimism displayed by the Executive for six months, when it projected a rise of 9.8% driven by European aid. During the presentation of the new macroeconomic scenario, Calviño admitted that the first three months have led to a rethinking of the year as a whole. “The recovery has slowed down at the beginning of 2021, with a first quarter below what we expected in October.” Despite the setback, the vice president maintains that growth is not lost, it is only delayed, and reiterates that the economy will recover pre-crisis GDP by the end of 2022.

Reality has made the Government’s expectations obsolete, on which the Budgets are based. Neither the activity has started the year as expected, nor the community subsidies will be able to be executed at the speed that Moncloa intuited, that if before it granted a potential of 2.6 points of growth to the manna arrived from Brussels, now it reduces it to a 2% on average between 2021 and 2022, without specifying each year. Although the employment data for March were positive, and the Executive has improved the unemployment prospects from a rate of 16.3% to 15.2% at the end of this year, the restrictions due to the third wave did a lot of damage to both first months. As explained by the Minister of Economy, the rebound in the disease after Christmas, aggravated by the paralysis in consumption derived from the storm Filomena, perceptible in the data on spending with a credit card, have thrown the idea that the year new is also time of new life economically. Far from the long-awaited break, the aroma of 2020 also permeated February. That month, the advance of the affiliation in the Social Security was the smallest of the last eight years, which ended up convincing the Government that its predictions had been outdated.

Delay in aid

Another flank that is not working as planned is that of European aid. The Government insists that having advanced through debt about 27,000 million in the Budgets of 2021, it did not need to wait for disbursements from Brussels, but entities such as the Bank of Spain predict delays when spending the funds, with which part of their benefit will carry over to the following year. And this Friday, Calviño has confirmed that thesis: it maintains the same favorable impact of European funds, but postpones to 2022 investments that were previously taken for granted this year. The third major negative factor is external: Calviño recalled that the third wave has been intense in some of Spain’s main trading partners, with generally more aggressive closures, which has damaged exports.

The review reduces the gap between the perspectives of the Executive and those of the large national and international economic organizations. The Bank of Spain lowered the forecast for economic growth two and a half weeks ago to 6%, the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) did the same this Thursday by calculating an advance in GDP of 6.6% compared to 8.2% of the baseline scenario estimated last fall. Neither the International Monetary Fund (6.4%), nor the OECD (5.7%), nor Brussels (5.6%) were even remotely close to the Government’s numbers for 2021, an imbalance now corrected.

For Ángel Talavera, chief economist for Europe at Oxford Economics, the downward revision was sung. “The government’s forecasts have long been well above the rest and it was obvious that they would have to be revised down as the first quarter turned out much worse than expected a few months ago. Basically, the new projections reflect that the expected recovery has been postponed one or two quarters by the latest wave of the pandemic, ”he explains.

The first official data on the behavior of the Spanish economy in the first quarter will be released on April 30. The Government is now confident that the improvement in March will serve to gain momentum towards a second quarter of transition that lays the foundations for a powerful recovery in the second half of the year thanks to the vaccination campaign, with the summer tourist season as one of the key moments to know the magnitude of the takeoff.