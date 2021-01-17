The Government has requested the General State Attorney to file a contentious-administrative appeal before the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Supreme Court against Agreement 2/2021, of January 15, of the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, by the that determine the start and end times of the limitation of the freedom of movement of people at night.

The president of the Junta de Castilla y León has adopted Agreement 2/2021, of January 15, which determines the start and end times of the limitation of the freedom of movement of people at night, applicable throughout the territory of the Community of Castilla y León from 8:00 p.m. on January 16. This agreement has been published in an extraordinary edition of the Castilla y León Bulletin on January 16.

The Government considers that the regulation contained in the Agreement violates Royal Decree 926/2000, which, when declaring the state of alarm, expressly determined in its article 5 as the period for the limitations of the freedom of movement of persons at night time between 23:00 and 6:00, only allowing the competent delegated authorities to determine within their territorial scope “that the start time of the planned limitation [.…] it is between 22:00 and 00:00 hours and the end time of said limitation is between 5:00 and 7:00 hours ”.

By setting the start time of the limitation at 8:00 p.m., the agreement clearly violates the aforementioned regulation, without such an infringement being denied by availing itself of the “modulation” powers that both article 10 of Royal Decree 926/2000 and The sole transitory provision of Royal Decree 956/2000 is granted to the competent delegated authorities, since said modulation entails the possibility of suspending, making them more flexible or but not – as is the case – of intensifying or aggravating them. It is, consequently, a restriction of a fundamental right that is not covered by the legal instrument of the State of alarm defined in Royal Decree 926/2000.