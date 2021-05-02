The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, last Friday at the headquarters of the ministry. A. Pérez Meca – Europa Press / Europa Press

After the rain of criticism from the opposition and two days before the elections in Madrid, the Government reconsiders its position on the abolition of fiscal aid to two million households that file joint income tax returns. A measure that the Executive included in the Recovery Plan sent to Brussels on Friday as “an equality policy to promote the incorporation of women into work.” Executive sources clarified this Sunday that they will wait for the opinion of the experts for the tax reform and that what they will do is “evaluate the measure without increasing the tax burden on families.”

The Executive maintains that the abolition of the tax benefit is not being considered. However, the document sent to the European Commission makes it clear: “The gradual disappearance of the reduction by joint taxation through the establishment of a transitory regime is included, because it generates a disincentive to the labor participation of the second recipient of the tax. income (mainly women) ”. This is contained in Annex IV of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan dedicated to the analysis of gender equality aspects. This Saturday, when this newspaper contacted an official spokesperson to contrast the news, it only specified that the abolition would be “gradual” and that “there is consensus among experts that the measure discourages the entry of women into the labor market.”

This reduction of 3,400 euros in the tax base currently benefits some four million individual taxpayers and represents a cost of 1,070 million euros for the public coffers, according to the calculation of tax benefits included in the State Budgets for this year.

After the criticism received this Sunday by the parties to the right and left of the Government, in the final stretch of the fierce campaign for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, La Moncloa specified that the measure “does not appear in the component dedicated to tax reforms of the Recovery Plan sent to Brussels ”. This document contains the investments and reforms committed to be able to enter the 140,000 million euros of European aid. The Government has avoided publishing the full text, of more than 1,000 pages, sent to the Community Executive, and has only released a summary with hardly any details of the labor, pension and tax reform. Nor has he given great explanations about the reforms, although he has detailed them to Brussels, under the argument that he has to agree on them with the social agents.

After the commotion caused by the news about the suppression of the tax benefit of joint taxation advanced by EL PAÍS, the Executive explains the following: “What the Government will do, and this is expressly indicated in the section dedicated to tax reforms, is to evaluate the recommendations of the Fiscal Authority (Airef) and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of current tax incentives. To this end, a group of experts has also been created that will issue its report in February 2022. It will be at that time when it will be considered which fiscal measures are most appropriate to adapt our tax system to the 21st century and promote growth and the creation of job”. That is to say, it does not categorically assure that it will not do so. In fact, it leaves the door open to end this reduction that benefits couples that file joint declarations.

“The only thing that the Government is going to study, with the technical advice of the experts, is how to prevent this tax reduction from accentuating the existing gender gap in the labor market, without in any case this possible tax reform going to mean an increase in the tax burden on families ”, they point out from the Executive, although it is evident that if the aid is eliminated, the tax burden on households will rise, unless it is compensated with additional aid.

In the Executive they recall that the Tax Authority published a year ago an evaluation report of the main tax benefits (reductions, deductions and tax credits) of the Spanish tax system. This body concluded that this aid fulfilled its objective, “although it generates a disincentive to the labor participation of the second income earner (mostly women), which accentuates the problems of the gender gap in the Spanish economy”. For this reason, the institution proposed “to accelerate its gradual disappearance by establishing a transitional regime so as not to harm families with less capacity to adapt their decisions to participate in the workforce to the new situation. Compensate the negative effect that the tax benefit will continue to have with new incentives for women’s labor participation that reduce the gender gap ”.

Currently, the reduction by joint taxation of personal income tax depends on the type of family unit in question. In general, it benefits above all families where one of the spouses does not work or there is a great difference between the income of one recipient and the other.

Errejón: “It’s a mistake at the worst moment”

The media fire that immediately lifted the reform this Saturday reached the rallies in the final stretch of the campaign. Several leaders of the Popular Party, led by its president, Pablo Casado, launched themselves against what they described as a “hidden” reform to “raise taxes on families.” The PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, did the same through her Twitter account: “Pedro Sánchez suffocates the middle classes and families again. Socialists and Communists will continue to spend and the rest, to pay. This is how we Spaniards support the payroll of their macro-government and court of advisers with our salary ”. The Deputy Secretary for Sectorial of the PP, Elvira Rodríguez, also reacted, criticizing that the Government has “no qualms” in applying a measure like that “to the middle class.” “Now it is the turn of the households with a joint declaration, which are the ones with the least income.”

But critical voices were also heard loud and clear on the left. Íñigo Errejón, leader of Más País, described it from his Twitter account as “a mistake at the worst moment. If it is necessary to collect, it cannot be by carrying one more weight on the shoulders of those who have less. The Government must rectify ”.

From Ciudadanos there were no doubts either. The president of the political group, Inés Arrimadas, joined in the reproaches, taking advantage of Mother’s Day and accusing President Pedro Sánchez of “celebrating it by taxing four million families. We are not going to allow it, it is already good to tax those who work and have a payroll, to always scratch their pockets ”.