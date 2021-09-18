The Murcian engineer

Juan de la Cierva will continue to name the National Research Awards after the Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes the announcement of the awards for 2021, in which the same names are maintained with the names of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, Gregorio Marañón and Juan de la Cierva.

The Ministry of Science decided on June 11 to withdraw the names of illustrious researchers because, according to the central government, it was “a restructuring of the areas that are convened, which go from ten to six.” Now, the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, rectifies Pedro Duque, his predecessor in office.

In this way, the Juan de la Cierva awards referring to the area of ​​Technology Transfer once again bear the name of the famous Murcian engineer. This Saturday, the BOE publishes the reorganization of these awards, which are ten again and also bear the name of an outstanding scientist: the Blas Cabrera National Award for the area of ​​Physical, Materials and Earth Sciences; Enrique Moles for the Chemical Science and Technology area; Alejandro Malaspina for Natural Resources Sciences and Technologies; o Julio Rey Pastor for the area of ​​Mathematics and Information and Communication Technologies.

The list is completed with the Juan de la Cierva awards for the Technology Transfer area; the Gregorio Marañón for Medicine; the Santiago Ramón y Cajal in the area of ​​Biology; Leonardo Torres Quevedo to recognize the work and career in the field of Engineering; Pascual Madoz, in the area of ​​Law and Economic and Social Sciences; and the Ramón Menéndez Pidal National Award for the Humanities.

After this variation, it is pending to know if the Ministry will also change its position on the name of the Corvera airport. The central Executive rejected this designation last June based on the Historical Memory law and on a report that links the inventor of the autogyro with the military uprising of 1936.