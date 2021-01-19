The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the First Vice President, Carmen Calvo and the Second Vice President, Pablo Iglesias, during the plenary session of Congress. Kko Huesca / EFE

The two sectors of the coalition government, that of the PSOE and that of United We Can, have reached an agreement on the document that they will send to Brussels with their plans on labor matters that includes the general lines in this delicate matter of the Government agreement that these reached two games in 2019, just before the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, according to Executive sources familiar with the final document. Sources of the social agents also believe that the document goes along that line. Some key elements of that government agreement, such as the reordering of the types of contracts and the reinforcement of the causality of temporary contracts to promote that the permanent contract is the usual form will be in that text, according to these sources. There will also be the idea of ​​reinforcing collective bargaining with the possibility of recovering the ultra-activity of the agreements, the balance between company and sector agreements and the negotiation of any substantial modification such as a decrease in salary. These are all the central issues that were detailed in the Government agreement, although it is likely that the text sent to Brussels is more generic than the one agreed in December 2019, because the new document is the result of a long negotiation between the two sectors of the coalition.

The Executive plans to officially announce this afternoon to the social agents the main lines of the document that will be sent to Brussels, but some of them are already circulating internally in the Government and between unions and employers. A long internal dispute in the Executive is thus resolved, in which at some point it seemed that the PSOE was postponing without date the labor reform that had been agreed with United We Can. At the moment it is only a text of intentions, and the realization will have to be seen in the detailed legislative proposals ready to take to Congress and that will first be discussed in the social dialogue, but the political agreement on this delicate matter softens the tension between the PSOE and United We Can.

The Government leaves behind the eternal debate on the repeal or not of the labor reform of the PP of 2012, which has unleashed intense controversies between the two sectors of the Executive. The tension reached the maximum in May 2020, when the socialist group agreed with Bildu that repeal, an agreement that he was finally forced to rectify after pressure from both the employer’s association and the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, which he rejected at all times the idea of ​​repeal. The agreement of the text that will be sent to Brussels no longer focuses on these nominalist issues but on the content of the reforms, according to sources from the Executive and social agents, and that is where practically all the issues of the Government agreement are recovered. he spoke of “a statute of workers of the XXI century”. Sensitive issues such as subcontracting and its abuse, the regulation of riders, or the review of hiring bonuses and active employment policies, highly criticized for their ineffectiveness, will also be in the document. There will also be the issue of the incorporation of the ERTE as an alternative to dismissal, an issue that has already been agreed within the Government and with social agents.

There will no longer be talk of repealing, a word that has unleashed all the tensions, but of the reforms that touch the central elements of that text of the 2012 PP. In fact, the Executive had already included this labor reform in the so-called normative plan This is the list with the planned legislative initiatives approved by the Council of Ministers. Before the pandemic broke out, negotiations had already begun with social agents on essential aspects of this reform. In the document that will be sent to Brussels, which is particularly interested in this issue, all these reforms will be justified in the need to touch on labor legislation to end the duality of the Spanish market, where two worlds live, that of fixed lines with good conditions and temporary and precarious ones with terrible realities. This is the great problem of the Spanish labor market that Brussels always denounces.

More difficult agreement on pension reform

It seems much more difficult to reach an agreement on the pension document, which will also be sent to Brussels in the next few hours and which is of particular interest to the European Commission. The decision of the socialist sector of the Government to include in the promises to the European Commission the extension from 25 to 35 of the years to calculate the pension broke the internal negotiation. Since the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, sent this proposal to all the economic ministries of the Executive, which are part of the delegated commission of economic affairs, the internal controversy has not stopped growing and the socialist sector is now looking for a formula to placate the unions, which are already threatening mobilizations.

The Government is trying to avoid a break with the unions and that is why it has organized an appointment today to explain the reforms it will promise to Brussels and to try to dispel the mistrust it perceives in the social agents.

In any case, the documents that are sent to Brussels are only a few basic lines of action. The real battle within the Executive and in the social dialogue will come when all these reforms reach Congress to become effectively legal texts and not commitments in a role without greater legal validity, although with strong political content.