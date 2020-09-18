“It is obvious that you have to evaluate what has happened. It is obvious that we have to evaluate it and evaluate it well ”. With these words, Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CAES), picked up the glove thrown last Friday by a score of prestigious scientists in The Lancet calling for an independent review of what happened in the response to the pandemic. Not only did he accept that it is something necessary, Simón even advanced that it is an idea “that has been raised from the ministry for at least a couple of months or three.” However, he acknowledged that he does not know when it will be possible: “We are all very overloaded and we must find the right moment.” And he added that the ideal would be to have it “as soon as possible.” “If things go well maybe we can have an evaluation soon,” Simón said.

The letter sent by specialists in public health and epidemics to The Lancet stressed the need to answer the question of how Spain had come to have one of the worst death and infection figures in the world in this pandemic. Therefore, they demanded an independent evaluation, by international experts, to know the management and context reasons that have affected Spain. And they pointed out that the reaction of all authorities, both central and autonomous, should be scrutinized. Since Friday, the initiative has received the support of more than fifty Spanish medical and scientific societies.

“We are all in agreement, I do not believe that there is any public health professional in Spain who considers that an independent evaluation should not be carried out and, if possible, with the most external vision possible” Fernando Simon, CAES

“We are all in agreement, I do not think there is any public health professional in Spain who considers that an independent evaluation should not be carried out and if possible with the most external vision possible, but with the knowledge and expertise Adequate (specialization), ”assured Simón. And he pointed out: “I don’t think there is anyone in Spain or the world who finds this evaluation bad. It is logical that it be done in Spain, in Italy, in France, in Germany, in the United Kingdom, in the United States, in Brazil… and that would be the ideal, that we could all learn from everyone ”.

The director of the CAES wanted, however, to defend the Spanish response, and gave as an example the seroprevalence study carried out by Health, pioneer and of reference for its quality throughout the world: “The evaluations will reveal the errors but will also show I reveal the things that have not been done wrong at all. Well, well, there haven’t been any, because it’s a new thing, and it’s hard to do things very well when we’re dealing with new problems. But it is true that things have been done that need to be improved a lot and others that have not been done badly at all. And it will be known when this evaluation is made ”.

Simón also slipped a criticism of the signers of the letter for pointing out some possible flaws before the analysis: “The letter doesn’t seem right or wrong to me. If it is true that there are some details that call my attention a bit. That in the same letter, even before proposing the independent evaluation, they already list the problems that have occurred. It is not a very common practice, if you ask for an independent evaluation, indicate already what the errors are ”. But he applauded the initiative as “very valid” and acknowledged that if through this initiative the process can be accelerated, “then welcome.”

“The signatories of the letter in The Lancet insist that it should not be seized as an opportunity for political scourging, but as an opportunity to identify errors in management” Helena Legido-Quigley, promoter of the letter in The Lancet

In addition, Simón pointed out in his appearance before the media that it would first be necessary to identify “the appropriate characteristics of the group of experts that are going to evaluate him.” In this sense, Simón indicated that it is not easy to find this type of first-rate international specialists. “We have to evaluate this in an international framework, as independently as possible, but also if possible with people who can really understand and know how surveillance systems work, how public health services work, what errors have been possible. have from an operational point of view. And these groups are not easy to come by right now. Because most of the experts who have the necessary experience are very involved in the management of their outbreaks in their own countries ”, he assured.

Helena Legido-Quigley, promoter of the letter, welcomed the fact that Health accepted the exam: “It is good news that the Government is committed to making the independent evaluation from an international perspective with transparency before autumn. The signatories, of international prestige, offer to make the necessary groups or scientists available to Health “in order to accelerate the process before a second wave can occur.” “Our group can facilitate all contacts with international experts as we work with them on a daily basis and they already know about our initiative,” said Legido-Quigley, from the University of Singapore.

“The signatories of the letter in The Lancet We insist that it should not be seized as an opportunity for political scourge, but as an opportunity to identify errors in the management and weaknesses of the health and social system, which serves to learn and improve the health response to future waves of COVID-19 or new epidemics, ”Legido-Quigley warned. This public health expert insisted that the evaluation should include aspects such as decision-making, the capacities of the information systems, human and financial resources, the available infrastructure, access to diagnostic and treatment services, the role of the research in the response to the health crisis or how it affects vulnerable groups.

