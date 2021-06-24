The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, intervenes in the control session of the Government / EFE

EP Madrid Thursday, 24 June 2021, 12:08

The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, announced this Thursday that the work of exhumation and identification of victims buried in the Valley of the Fallen will begin soon because they have already received the corresponding permission from the San Lorenzo de El Escorial City Council.

«The City Council has given us the building license for the Valley of the Fallen. The exhumation and identification of the victims of the Civil War and the Dictatorship claimed by their families will soon begin. It is justice that they can regain their dignity, “said the Minister of Democratic Memory in a message on Twitter, picked up by Europa Press.

The Government, through the National Heritage, requested last April in the San Lorenzo de El Escorial Town Hall the application for an urban planning license to be able to begin the works of exhumation and identification of the victims who were buried in the crypts of the Basilica of the Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos and that have been claimed by their relatives.

This request was presented after the Council of Ministers approved on March 30 a Royal Decree of the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory to regulate the granting of a grant of 665,000 euros to finance these works.

The project includes the necessary works to access and secure the passage to the interior of the different levels of the crypts.

In addition, the action includes the adoption of health and safety measures; the removal or dismantling of enclosures, installations and equipment for access to the crypts; the realization of said accesses; the adaptation of lighting and security facilities, and the adoption of measures that guarantee structural safety for the interior inspection of each of the crypts.