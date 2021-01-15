The Argentine government received a warning from international intelligence services about the possibility of attacks in several Western countries in the days leading up to last Christmas, in retaliation for the death of two referents of the Iranian regime and Al Qaeda by order of the United States.

The message, which was not classified as an “alert”, reached the head of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Cristina Caamaño, and prompted the Directorate of Migration, the Ministry of Security and other state agencies to adopt measures of prevention and increased custody of various possible “targets” in the country.

In any case, according to official sources revealed to ClarionThe threat was not particularly directed at Argentina and did not involve President Alberto Fernández, but rather was an international warning from Western agencies for several countries in the region.

The critical point was last Sunday, January 3, when the first anniversary of the general’s death was celebrated. Qasem Soleimani in a bombing ordered by Donald Trump, unleashing the Iranian regime’s wishes for revenge.

Last November, the federal security forces investigated an anonymous complaint that reached the social networks of the Argentine embassy to the United Kingdom that spoke of a passing of a shipment of ammonium nitrate from the Paraguayan city of Encarnación to its neighbor Posadas, capital of the province of Misiones. The objective, according to the message, was to set up explosives.

