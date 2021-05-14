They say, on both sides, that the law promoted by the Government for the management of the pandemic was not discussed. But the surprise appearance of Gerardo Morales from Jujuy this Friday in a Casa Rosada that, due to Alberto Fernández’s trip to Europe, looked semi-empty generated speculation of all kinds.

After all, the appointment was with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, who was in charge of the project since the President announced its dispatch. However, after the departure of the governor, nothing changed and the rejection of the initiative is maintained: the order for the legislators of Together for Change in that province continues to be to accompany the position of the opposition interblock.

Morales appeared on the esplanade of Avenida Rivadavia at 11:31 a.m. and headed for the first floor. A few minutes later, Cafiero returned to his office, with whom he had arranged the meeting on Thursday night, since this time the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, with an agenda outside the Rosada, could not participate.

From the surroundings of the governor they clarified to Clarín that during the talk, of around 40 minutes, there was no mention of the law that provides for a delegation of powers from the provinces to the President to impose measures and restrictions in the face of the pandemic. “It was a good meeting. Nothing was said about it. They talked about the plan (of the province) for the production of lithium batteries in Argentina,” they indicated.

“It was an open agenda meeting, there was no talk of that law,” agreed from the Nation. And they naturalized the meeting by remembering that Cafiero and Morales “talk very often.”

Both Cafiero and Morales chose not to comment after the meeting.

The influence of Jujuy in Congress is key. And it could be the key so that the ruling party could print a procedure without complications in Congress.

But nothing changed after Morales passed through the Casa Rosada. The governor, who had already expressed his decision that the legislators who respond directly to him accompany the position of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, did not change his mind. “Next week there will be a face-to-face JxC meeting and there will be defined what to do with the project,” they said close to the president, anticipating that there will be no surprises.

The ruling party hoped to get Morales to give the green light for the national deputies Jorge Rizzotti and Gabriela Burgos, who move in tandem with the governor’s wishes, to differentiate themselves from the opposition interblock, as happened with the tax on large fortunes or with the Budget 2021.

“(Cafiero) did not ask him for anything on that subject,” insisted sources familiar with what the leaders were talking about, clearing up any controversy. In the Government they understand that in the context in which the project is being discussed, after the bid with the City for face-to-face classes and the adverse ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice, the governor cannot stand out internally.

And the alternative of including an article that invites the provinces to join, which could unblock the project, for now is not gaining ground among the pro-government articulators.

It is that from both sectors they strive to maintain the good harmony that Alberto F. and the governor of Jujuy wove especially from the pandemic, despite the crossfire between the ruling party and the opposition, and the wear and tear in the relationship between the President and the Head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, another benchmark changemaker.

Morales, that dialogue spirit supported more in his health concern and in a certain distance with former president Mauricio Macri, earned him internal criticism -almost always from the low side- from the hard wing of JxC, while the head of state balances to avoid darts from Kirchnerism, which sees the governor as the main person responsible for the judicial problems of Milagro Sala.

